Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will not stand in the next UK general election.





Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has announced that he will not stand in the next UK general election. The Conservative MP told X it had been an “honor and privilege to serve” and passed on his thanks to his constituents in Daventry, England. He also thanked Rishi Sunak as well as former British Prime Ministers Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. After 24 years in politics, I will not run in the next elections. It has been an honor and privilege to serve and I would like to thank the good people of Daventry, @theresa_may @BorisJohnson @trussliz @RishiSunak for placing their trust in me. 1/2 – Chris Heaton-Harris, MP (@chhcalling) May 18, 2024 He added that he would continue to campaign for the Conservatives as “the only party that has succeeded and can deliver results for the whole of the UK”. Mr Heaton-Harris was first elected as an MP in 2010. A staunch Eurosceptic, he was appointed Conservative chief whip in 2022 by Mr Johnson. Later that year, Liz Truss appointed him Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, a role he retained when Mr Sunak became Prime Minister. Much of Chris Heaton-Harris's time in Northern Ireland was spent trying to restore Stormont's power-sharing institutions (Niall Carson/PA) At the time, Stormont's power-sharing institutions had collapsed due to a DUP protest against post-Brexit trade deals, and much of his time in Northern Ireland was spent negotiating with the parties with the aim of restoring the Assembly and the Executive. During this period, Mr Heaton-Harris passed a budget to keep Stormont departments operating in the absence of ministers and was also closely associated with the passage of the Government's controversial bill to deal with the he legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. The Stormont Executive returned in February this year. In his letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Working with you, I helped negotiate and implement the Windsor Framework, which resolved many of the major practical problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, put in place when we left the EU. , and helped reset our countries' relations with our European neighbors. “Then, after long and detailed negotiations in Northern Ireland, we produced the command document protecting the Union, which resulted in the return of Stormont and a devolved government to serve the people of Northern Ireland. “I firmly believe that the conditions are now right for Northern Ireland to prosper, with preferred access for manufactured goods to the EU single market, whilst being an integral part of our UK internal market and being in able to benefit from international trade agreements that we negotiate; it is in a remarkably favorable position – and as Northern Ireland prospers, our Union will grow stronger. Mr Heaton-Harris added: “I know we are not far from a general election, one in which I will do everything I can to see you return as Prime Minister, I would be honored if you allowed me to continue as Secretary of State. for Northern Ireland until that date. “There are still a number of unfinished tasks that I want to complete and I love the people, the place and the work, but I would obviously understand if you think it best to replace me.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breakingnews.ie/world/chris-heaton-harris-says-he-will-not-stand-for-re-election-1627377.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos