Donald Trump seeks third term as president at NRA convention





Former President Donald Trump stoked his critics Saturday by openly mulling a third term as president during his speech at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting.

You know, FDR 16 years, almost 16 years, he had four terms. I don't know, are we going to be considered for three terms? Or two mandates? » asked Trump.

Several participants were heard chanting “Three.”

Donald Trump proposed a third term Saturday at the NRA's annual meeting. P.A.

Under the 22nd Amendment, adopted in the 1950s, no one can be elected to the presidency more than twice.

Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt won presidential elections four times before the Constitution was amended. He died in office in 1945.

Trump previously threw cold water on the prospect of trying to abandon the 22nd Amendment.

I would not be in favor of that at all. I plan to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to get him back on track. Our country is falling apart. We are currently a failing nation. We are a nation in turmoil, he told Time Magazine last month.

He also ruled out pursuing a third term in an interview with NBC's “Meet the Press” last September.

If he wins and serves a second term, he will be 82 years old at the end and will take President Biden's title as the oldest president in U.S. history.

Donald Trump previously ruled out trying to remove term limits on the presidency. P.A.

From time to time during his election campaign, Trump has floated the idea of ​​running for a third term.

We're going to win for four more years, Trump said at a rally in Wisconsin in 2020. And then after that, we're going to go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a four-year overhaul.

Last year, Trump also rattled his rivals by suggesting he would only want to be dictator for one day.

Stay up to date with the most important news of the day

Stay up to date with the latest news with Evening Update.

Thanks for recording!

Trump's remarks Saturday took place in Dallas to address gun rights supporters and saw him take shots at President Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he called “radical leftists” .

If the Biden regime gets four more years, they will come for your guns, Trump warned.

Crooked Joe Biden has been trying to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens for 40 years.

The 45th president also once again won the support of the NRA. The group had already supported it in 2016 and 2020.

President Biden warned that his predecessor posed a risk to democracy. P.A.

Endorsed by the proud patriots of the NRA. They are great patriots. They are great people. We are going to do things that no one can believe, Trump said.

During his speech, Trump pledged to fire the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and abandon the Biden administration's gun policies.

“In my second term, we will reverse all of Biden’s attacks on the Second Amendment. The attacks are coming fast and furious,” Trump said.

Donald Trump's comments drew criticism from Vice President Kamala Harris. REUTERS

Vice President Kamala Harris quickly criticized Trump's remarks.

It’s clear that Donald Trump meant it when he said that Americans, tired of horrific gun violence, should just get over it,” Harris said in a statement.

President Biden and I have met with grieving families, and the idea of ​​telling them to get over it is unacceptable. Joe Biden and I are working together on common-sense solutions to this national epidemic.

