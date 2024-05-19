PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee for remarks against RKM, Bharat Sevashram Sangha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome during the Lok Sabha poll tour, in Purulia on May 19, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

On May 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees' remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha and said threats were being issued against these socio-religious organizations to “appease » the TMC vote bank.

Addressing a rally in Purulia, Mr Modi said the TMC had crossed the limits of decency by stooping so low that it was “spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha”.

“The TMC, which intimidated and threatened the people of Bengal during the elections, has crossed all limits this time. Today, in the country and around the world, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangh are known for their service and their morality, but the chief minister of Bengal is openly threatening them from an open platform…They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank,” he said.

Mr Modi said these organizations have millions of followers across the world and their aim is to serve the people.

“The Bengal government pointed the finger at them. So much courage! Just to please their vote bank?” » declared the Prime Minister during the rally.

The Prime Minister, while addressing another gathering in Bishnupur, accused Ms Banerjee of being “under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists” and attacking the country's saints and monks.

In their desperation, TMC leaders started hurling insults at prestigious organizations like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. These organizations brought glory to Bengal, but the state CM claims that they are ruining Bengal. Under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists, she publicly insulted our faith, Mr. Modi said.

Addressing an election rally at Goghat in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Ms. Banerjee had said, “Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who look after the temples do so. great spiritual works, but not everyone does it. We respect the monks. The Prime Minister hit out at INDIA's corrupt bloc, including the TMC, saying, “Modi ensures that no corrupt person will be spared.” After the new government is formed on June 4, corrupt people will spend their lives in prison. results of the Lok Sabha poll, action against them will intensify,” he added.

Mr Modi said the TMC and Congress are two sides of the same coin when it comes to corruption.

“Huge sums of money were found in the houses of Congress leaders. Similarly, TMC leaders were apprehended with bundles of cash on them,” he said.

Mr. Modi also claimed that the TMC came to power with the slogan Maa, Maati, Maanush but did nothing to protect them.

“The TMC is now devouring the same 'Maa Mati Manush',” he said.

Mr Modi slammed the TMC's “vote bank politics”, saying the party which “refrained from taking action against the Sandeshkhali culprits” is now “pointing fingers at women who suffered atrocities”.

“The Sandeshkhali incidents have shaken the women of Bengal. The TMC has dehumanized women of SC and ST communities to protect Shahjahan Sheikh. TMC leaders are pointing fingers at women who have suffered atrocities,” he alleged .

His remarks come against the backdrop of several purported videos of Sandeshkhali women in the public domain, which claim that a local saffron party leader made these women sign blank papers which were later filed as assault complaints sexual.

The Prime Minister, however, did not directly refer to these videos.

The PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of these videos, which has left the political cauldron in the state boiling over the past few days.