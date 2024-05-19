Settle Tyrian case for rehearing to keep Imran in jail: PTI





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expressed serious concern over the resolution of the Tyrian trial against party's founding president Imran Khan for rehearing after a year and termed it as an attempt to keep him in power. prison illegally.

In a statement here, a party spokesperson pointed out that the case had been settled although two judges from a three-member bench had already ruled against the maintainability of the case. He maintained that the opponents of the PTI founding chairmen were now pinning their hopes on the absurd and baseless case after being humiliated to achieve their desired goals in the Toshakhana, Cipher and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

The spokesperson pointed out that the six IHC judges, in their letter, also highlighted several cases of obvious interference by state institutions and pressure on the judges in the Tyrian case. He stressed that after denouncing the interference of state institutions and the pressure exerted on judges in politically motivated cases, notably the Tyrienne affair, there was no longer any legal or moral justification to pursue the case.

He said filing of false and fabricated cases like Tyrian and Iddat cases against Imran Khan was a clear sign of defeat and moral degradation of those who were determined to subject Imran Khan to their personal vengeance.

He said like around 200 false cases filed against Imran Khan, the complainant in the Tyrian case remained unknown but enjoyed special patronage of state lawyers.

He demanded that, given legal requirements, the case be immediately dismissed instead of pursuing a baseless case.

The PTI also expressed deep concern over the growing tensions in the Pak-Afghan border areas and noted that all border areas of Pakistan were under constant tension due to the failure of the government's foreign policy. Repeated reports of violent incidents in the Pak-Afghan border areas after the Pak-Iran border and the silence of governments over the same are a matter of concern. There were reports of continuous shelling on Pak-Afghan border areas over the last three days, he said.

The leaders, he claimed, who came to power through fake Form 47, did not have the authority to take decisions such as sovereign foreign policy in the interest of the country and nation .

He said the situation in Azad Kashmir a few days ago was a precursor to instability at the external borders due to government incompetence.

The government's irresponsible attitude towards the unrest in Kyrgyzstan and leaving Pakistani students helpless was also a reflection of foreign policy failure, he charged.

There are fears that the government's incompetence and foreign policy failure will result in Pakistan's international isolation, he said.

