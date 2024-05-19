PoK will be in India again within 6 months of Modi as PM: Yogi Adityanath said at Palghar rally | Bombay News





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will become part of India within six months of Narendra Modi becoming prime minister for the third time after the elections. Addressing an election rally in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, Adityanath said: We will not worship our enemies if they attack us. If someone kills our people, we don't worship them but we give them the response they deserve. Today, it has become difficult for Pakistan to save PoK. Once Modi Ji becomes Prime Minister for the third time after the elections, you will see Pakistan Occupied Kashmir becoming a part of India within six months. It takes courage to do this. This work can only be accomplished if there is courage. Modi will definitely do it, he said. During the Congress tenure, attacks were carried out from Pakistan. When we asked Congress, they said the terrorists came from Pakistan, so what can we do? Today, Pakistan does not even dare to look at us with bad intentions because it knows the consequences. If they look at us, we will not remain silent and will give them an appropriate response. This is the new India which is on the path of development and is being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, he said. ' ' … https://t.co/k8xPAt7nVG Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 18, 2024 A PTI report from Lalitpur in UP quoted Union Home Minister Amit Shah as telling an election rally that Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had said Pakistan should be respected because he has an atomic bomb. But this is the government of Narendra Modis. We are not afraid of the atomic bomb. PoK belongs to India and will remain so. We will take it, Shah said. India has taken a consistent and principled stance on J&K, including PoK. On February 22, 1994, when the PV Narasimha Rao government was in power at the Centre, both Houses of Parliament unanimously passed a resolution emphasizing that J&K was an integral part of India and that Pakistan should vacate the areas of J&K under its occupation.

