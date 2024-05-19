Trump floats idea of ​​three-term presidency at NRA convention | US elections 2024





Donald Trump flirted with the idea of ​​being a three-term president, a blatant violation of the U.S. Constitution, during a bombastic speech for the National Rifle Association in which he pledged to roll back gun safety measures. fire approved by the Biden administration.

You know, FDR 16 years, almost 16 years, he had four terms. I don't know, are we going to be considered for three terms? Or two mandates? The former president and Republican Party front-runner for president said at the organization's annual convention in Dallas, prompting some members of the crowd to shout three! Politico reported.

Trump has discussed a third term in past comments, even mentioning an extended presidency during his 2020 campaign. He has also tried to distance himself from the idea, telling Time magazine in April: I would not be in favor of it at all. that. I plan to serve four years and do a great job.

The 22nd Amendment, adopted after Franklin Delano Rosevelt's fourth term, limits the presidency to two terms.

In his speech at the NRA, Trump spoke about abortion, immigration and criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as part of the radical left. He also complained about multiple criminal charges against him, including a gag order that bars him from commenting on witnesses during his ongoing criminal trial in New York.

Trump has the support of the NRA, but the organization has recently been rocked by legal and financial difficulties and is no longer quite the force it once was in American politics.

The NRA is holding its convention less than three months after its former longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, and other leaders of the group were held accountable in a lawsuit centered on the organization's lavish spending.

Trump, who said he heard that gun owners weren't voting, urged NRA members to go to the polls in November: Let's be rebellious and vote this time, okay?

The Biden administration has worked to reduce gun violence, including taking a series of executive actions and launching the first federal office to prevent gun violence, Politico noted.

Biden also pushed to expand background checks when purchasing guns and end a workaround that allows firearms to be sold without background checks, outside of brick-and-mortar stores.

If the Biden regime gets four more years, they will come for your guns, Trump railed.

Only 12% of Americans think gun laws should be relaxed, while 56% say they should be tightened and 31% say they should be left as they are for now, according to a poll conducted in October by Gallup.

