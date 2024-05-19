Stephen M. Young in Taiwan: Stephen M. Young

Although events in the Taiwan Strait seem to have calmed down a bit recently, the tension has not really dissipated. Emperor-for-life Xi Jinping () regularly repeats that the recovery of Taiwan will be the crown jewel of his term, adding that this small matter cannot be postponed indefinitely. Beijing has shown little interest in easing tensions, although it has not been specific about the actual timetable.

Under US President Joe Biden, the White House has said America will not stand idly by if China attacks or threatens the island state located less than a hundred miles from the continent's coast. Biden does not enjoy a majority in the US Congress, forcing him to tread carefully on controversial state issues. That said, Congress remains resolutely pro-Taiwan, on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill.

This is far from accidental. Taipei has long courted members of Congress, hosting regular visits to the island as a way to curry favor. During my multiple missions within the informal embassy that is the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), I regularly greeted delegations from our legislative branch, even if the most senior members of the government were reluctant to follow suit. China always seems ready to overreact in this area. When then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei not long ago, Beijing's response was to fire missiles into the waters around Taiwan. Admittedly, President Biden sent US warships to the region in response, while warning China not to push the envelope any further. In this, he enjoyed broad bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The narrow election victory of William Lais () to replace President Tsai Ing-wen () in May ensured unwavering and continued support for a Taiwan living free and essentially independent from China. Former President Ma Ying-jeou () visited China and was royally received by senior PRC officials, including an audience with Xi. However, to put it bluntly, Ma is yesterday's news in Taiwanese politics. Even his own party, the KMT, has been reluctant to push for closer political contacts with China. This seems prudent, as most of Taiwan's 24 million citizens are not interested in closer political ties with the PRC.

All eyes are now turning to the US elections in November, pitting outgoing President Joe Biden against Donald Trump. Trump faces serious criminal charges and is undoubtedly pinning his hopes on a victory in next November's presidential election, hoping he can then put many of his legal problems behind him. As I write this in May, it seems difficult to predict which of these two main candidates will win. Some experts say Biden is too old (he would be the oldest president in American history). But Trump is only a few years younger, and a lifestyle of cheeseburgers and soda is not conducive to health or longevity.

Our elections are six months away, so a lot could happen in that time. Mr. Trump's multiple trials have already cut into his campaign time. So far his supporters seem complacent, but that could change if the courts rule against him or if he develops other health problems. It seems that American voters are not yet really listening to this election. But when they do, they will have to weigh the age and health of both candidates, as well as their respective running mates, given the real possibility that one or both of them may experience health problems important during their next four-year term. . Trump has not yet identified his running mate. Biden seems comfortable with Kamala Harris as his partner.

Some pundits haven't been kind to Harris, even though that seems to be part of the job. I think her unprecedented role as a woman and person of color in the vice presidential chair will end up being a net positive, once voters take a closer look at her career in Congress and California government. President Biden has been a strong supporter of Taiwan, and I have no reason to believe his vice president would significantly change that.

A lot can happen in the coming months. A crisis involving either the ongoing war in Ukraine or a new conflict involving Taiwan is another area to watch. So far, Mr. Xi appears to be exercising some caution. Perhaps he hopes that a Trump victory would favor the Chinese strongman's hand in Washington. Xi's brutal crushing of Hong Kong despite Deng Xiaoping ()'s earlier promise to Britain and the world that Beijing would grant the former British colony great autonomy for 50 years, i.e. less until 2047, makes it difficult to achieve any goal. The observer must have confidence in Beijing's future behavior, as long as Xi remains at the helm.

So where does this leave us? In American politics, a second term for Joe Biden would ensure great continuity. A Trump victory would likely cause widespread disruption in all respects, including our commitment to Taipei and, more broadly, continued respect for the sovereignty of our many friends in the Asia-Pacific region.

I tend to be optimistic, trusting in the wisdom of American voters to choose the most appropriate candidate to lead our country into the future. Whoever wins, Taiwan will have many friends and allies on Capitol Hill and across the country. It is not a coincidence. Taipei has survived and prospered in large part because it has diligently cultivated friends throughout our great country. This is unlikely to change.

To summarize, tensions across the Taiwan Strait, while high, remain within the long-standing parameters of this East Asian hotspot. President Biden has been a strong supporter of Taiwan's right to chart its own political course, despite threats and provocations from the PRC. The U.S. Congress, in both houses and in both parties, remains a strong supporter of the island nation. This is unlikely to change. All eyes should therefore turn to the crucial US presidential election next November, in the hope that the next administration will reaffirm the moral and material support for Taiwan that has long been the bedrock of Washington's policy. This would send the right signal to Mr. Xi in his closed office in Beijing to be very careful about provoking Washington.

Ambassador Stephen M. Young (ret.) lived in Kaohsiung as a child more than 50 years ago and served in AIT four times: as a young consular officer (1981-82), as a language student (1989-90), as Deputy Principal (1998-2001) and as Principal (2006-9). He travels there often and writes regularly on Taiwan-related issues. Young also served as U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Consul General to Hong Kong during his 33-year career as a foreign service officer. He holds a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and a doctorate from the University of Chicago.