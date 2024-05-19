Ankara responds to Israeli accusation with evidence of war crimes





Trkiye hit back at an Israeli official on Saturday accusing Ankara of supporting freedom fighters from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the death of a German-Israeli with dual citizenship. The Foreign Ministry responded by presenting photos from Anadolu Agency (AA) proving that war crimes are being committed in the Gaza Strip under Israeli bombardment. “This is our response to the Israeli government spokesperson accused of genocide, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz,” the ministry wrote on X, with images taken from the AA book “Evidence.” The post included images of children killed in Israeli attacks, Gazans carrying shrouded bodies and mass graves. Katz previously targeted President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in a post on X. “@RTErdogan, it is your Hamas partners that you call “freedom fighters”, who kidnapped the body of Shani Louk, a young Israeli of German nationality, in Gaza after torturing her at the Nova music festival and having murdered her. Yesterday, @IDF Soldiers collected his body in Gaza to take him to burial, you should keep silent and be ashamed!” he said. Erdoan has been one of Israel's most vocal critics since the start of the war on Gaza, which began after Israel responded harshly by killing more than 35,300 people so far, most of them women and children, during an October 7 attack perpetrated by the Palestinian group Hamas. Israel which left at least 1,160 dead, according to Israel. He expressed his full support for Hamas and rejected the Western position of classifying it as a terrorist organization. Erdoan has called Israel a “terrorist state” and accused it of carrying out “genocide” in Gaza, while Israel is on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide. Last month, he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also exchanged barbs after the Turkish leader compared him to the Nazis for the war crimes Israel commits against the Palestinians. In addition to using blatant genocidal rhetoric against Gazans, Israeli officials have also been accused of deliberately spreading false news about Hamas' crimes during its October 7 incursion, including the beheading of babies and the rape of Israeli women, all of which have since been refuted by the media.

