



NEW DELHI: A recent investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has revealed fresh allegations of corruption against Imran Khan, the former prime minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to Geo News. The investigation revealed that Khan had illegally obtained and sold seven watches from the state gift repository while he was at the helm of the country. The latest case involves charges of possessing and selling ten high-value gifts without properly declaring them to authorities or depositing them in the Toshakhana, as required by law. The regulations state that any gift received by the head of state, first lady or president exceeding the value of PKR 30,000 must be registered in the state gift repository, as reported by Geo News. The investigation report also revealed that Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who was previously convicted in a Toshakhana case, received and kept a watch, a ring and a necklace, which should have been subject to gift deposit . The report further stated that state gifts were acquired or retained at much lower prices, with discrepancies noted in the valuation of luxury items by an inexperienced private appraiser lacking the necessary expertise. One of the controversial items, a Graff watch, was sold. to Mohammad Shafiq for PKR 5,10,00,000 before his detention, with the entire detention fee of PKR 2,00,00,000 also being paid by Shafiq to the Protocol Section Staff, while the remaining amount was handed over to the assistant section of the protocol, according to the Geo News report. Subsequent assessments by various authorities indicated that the value of the withheld gifts was significantly higher than initially estimated. Following these findings, the NAB was authorized to conduct further investigations against Khan and Bushra Bibi, both of whom were issued separate summons notices. They challenged these notices in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), with Bushra Bibi's appeal scheduled for June 4 and Khan's to be heard on June 24. It is important to note that Khan and his wife had previous convictions for corrupt practices. linked to the deposit of state gifts in the Toshakhana case, but their sentences were later suspended by the IHC, and their appeals against the conviction are still pending in court, as reported by Geo News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/toshakhana-case-fresh-corruption-allegations-uncovered-in-probe-against-pakistan-ex-pm-imran-khan/articleshow/110245232.cms

