Line Sitters profit from Donald Trump's Hush-Money trial





Donald Trump's secret trial in Manhattan Criminal Court is not televised, and with limited seats in the courtroom for the public and media, seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

But for those who don't like the inevitable long lines, there is another option: hire someone to do it for you.

Professional line guards, who will wait in line so you don't have to, have profited from the former president's trial. Trump faces 34 counts of fraud related to the discreet payment of money to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Last week, former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen, the key witness behind prosecutors' “election conspiracy” theory, took the witness stand, further fueling the public's appetite to watch the action takes place.

Robert Samuels, who runs the surveillance company Same Ole Line Dudes, told NBC News that the lawsuit meant his company had “definitely had to increase its workforce.”

Members of the public line up to enter the Manhattan courthouse and watch Donald Trump's secret trial. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The high demand for places has also led to significant bids for places at the front of the queue.

On Thursday morning, a woman who was in 12th place was offering her spot for $450, while a lawyer behind her paid hundreds of dollars for line sitters so she could get a spot in an overflow room, reported the New York Times.

The first person in line Wednesday morning had paid $1,800 to have someone hold their seat, the NBC News report said.

Since the trial began, Samuels said he has doubled his prices from $25 to $50 an hour and increased the number of responders he has from 26 to 32, the report added.

Queuing is a controversial practice

Professional queue sitters help people wait for extremely popular events or deals, like buying the latest sneakers or seats at exclusive restaurants.

“Whether it's iPhones, the latest Air Jordans, or the hottest Broadway tickets in town, Same Ole Line Dudes understands your wants and needs and is here to help,” says Same Ole Line Dudes on its website.

But high-profile trials are often the most profitable for these companies.

A Washington-based professional previously told BI that the Supreme Court was one of its biggest financiers.

“For the Supreme Court lines, we were charging $40 per hour per person. It was the most expensive line because it was a limited seating event and a longer wait, and we had to plan more,” she said, adding that her usual rate was $25. at $35 an hour.

“The longest we waited in line was for a Supreme Court case, for three to four days. For those kinds of lines, we have a rotating group of people so everyone can do a break,” she continued.

But professional online standing is a controversial practice, particularly in courtrooms.

The Supreme Court states on its website that lawyers admitted to the Supreme Court bar must not employ line attendants to hold their place to hear arguments.

“Only members of the bar who actually intend to attend oral argument are allowed to queue for the bar section; 'standing people' are not permitted,” it says.

Members of the public, however, do not face the same restrictions.

