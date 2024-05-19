The West or China? Serbia courts all parties with its lithium business

The United States and China are engaged in an escalating trade war over the supply of lithium, which is key to the global boom in the electric vehicle sector. Serbia plays one side against the other, seeking to benefit from both.

Serbia is home to Europe's largest lithium deposits, which could be a $6.5 billion-a-year industry. Tesla, Google and Apple are all lining up. The trade war between the United States and China is fraught with geopolitical consequences that impact relations between the United States and China as well as European industries.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pressured Serbian President Aleksander Vucic for access to Serbia's lithium supplies during his recent visit to Belgrade. Vucic is a willing suitor, reaping the benefits of Chinese investments while cozying up to American and Euro-Atlantic institutions. It pits the United States and China against each other, drawing both, playing one against the other. This approach may serve Serbia's interests for now, but Serbia will soon have to decide whether its long-term interests lie with the West or with Eurasia.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Serbia has 118 million tons of lithium oxide, a key raw material coveted for Tesla's electric batteries and other devices. Vucic considers lithium “one of Serbia’s greatest hopes.” Europe's largest lithium reserve is found in the Macva region of western Serbia, with lithium deposits accounting for up to 2% of European deposits. Rio Tinto, the Australian mining giant, owns a majority stake in Macva.

The South China Morning Post reports that Vucic and Xi met in Belgrade on May 8 to discuss a wide range of industrial cooperation. They discussed Chinese investments in space science and technology, as well as China's arms sales to Serbia. Lithium was at the center of their discussion on economic cooperation.

The Biden administration has taken note. This week, the United States announced new tariffs on electric cars, solar panels, steel and other products made in China, citing China's unfair trade policies. These tariffs, intended to protect American jobs in an election year, include a 100% border tax on electric vehicles from China.

The first tranche of proposed U.S. tariffs would affect $18 billion worth of Chinese goods. The trade regulations also aim to limit the clandestine trade of Chinese electric vehicles through Mexico, which drives up prices and affects U.S. consumers. U.S. officials say Chinese control of the electric vehicle market poses a risk to U.S. national security.

The Commerce Department reports that China's largest automaker, BYD, is rapidly gaining market share. BYD produces a low-cost electric vehicle called the Seagull, which sells for around $12,000 and appeals to a mass market. Comparable vehicles made in the United States cost three times as much. BYD uses advanced lithium iron phosphate batteries. While it currently produces 3 million vehicles per year, this volume will skyrocket when China sources additional lithium.

Besides the economy, political goals are a top priority for Xi. Vucic is complying with Chinese demands that Serbia reject Taiwan's independence and oppose U.S. arms sales to the island nation. In return, Xi categorically supports Serbian state sovereignty, rejecting Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, which is recognized by around 100 countries, including all G7 members.

Views of China are still colored by NATO's misguided bombing of its embassy in Belgrade in 1999, which killed three Chinese citizens. Xi's recent visit to Belgrade was full of symbolism, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Chinese embassy bombing, an event that many in China and Serbia doubt was accidental.

China's policy always has an economic component. Last year in Beijing, Vucic signed 18 agreements with Xi, including a free trade agreement that takes effect on July 1. Other agreements promote legal, regulatory and economic cooperation. China has mines and factories across Serbia and has lent billions for roads, bridges and new facilities as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, which funds infrastructure development.

During his visit, Xi spoke highly of relations with Serbia, exclaiming: “China and Serbia are true friends and good partners. Mutual political trust between the two countries is rock solid. Pragmatic cooperation, institutional modernization and multilateral coordination are close and smooth, and unconditional friendship is eternal.

Anti-American sentiment is high in China, bringing China and Russia closer together. Likewise, Serbia refused to join Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Xi sees support for Russia as a geostrategic balance against American influence. Both countries are allegedly involved in vast disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing American public opinion. Vucic manipulates alliances in an attempt to balance American influence, while strengthening Serbia's ties with autocratic states like China and Russia. As the protagonist of the NATO intervention, Washington is a key supporter of Kosovo's independence and state-building.

Controlling access to lithium is already paying dividends for Serbia. The United States is showing greater deference to Serbia in the EU-sponsored dialogue on normalization and diplomatic relations between Kosovo and Serbia. Vucic reaps political gains from the Biden administration's more equitable approach.

There is a Chinese proverb: “It takes a long line to catch a big fish.” » China is playing a long game, investing in Serbia through the Belt and Road Initiative and exerting its economic influence.

Russia is preparing for a long war in Ukraine, biding its time to benefit from shifting alliances. Serbia thus welcomes all suitors until its lithium mines become productive. Lithium is at the heart of changing power dynamics in Southeast Europe.

David L. Phillips is an Assistant Professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University and a Visiting Scholar at the University of Oxford.