Politics
The West or China? Serbia courts all parties with its lithium business
The United States and China are engaged in an escalating trade war over the supply of lithium, which is key to the global boom in the electric vehicle sector. Serbia plays one side against the other, seeking to benefit from both.
Serbia is home to Europe's largest lithium deposits, which could be a $6.5 billion-a-year industry. Tesla, Google and Apple are all lining up. The trade war between the United States and China is fraught with geopolitical consequences that impact relations between the United States and China as well as European industries.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pressured Serbian President Aleksander Vucic for access to Serbia's lithium supplies during his recent visit to Belgrade. Vucic is a willing suitor, reaping the benefits of Chinese investments while cozying up to American and Euro-Atlantic institutions. It pits the United States and China against each other, drawing both, playing one against the other. This approach may serve Serbia's interests for now, but Serbia will soon have to decide whether its long-term interests lie with the West or with Eurasia.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Serbia has 118 million tons of lithium oxide, a key raw material coveted for Tesla's electric batteries and other devices. Vucic considers lithium “one of Serbia’s greatest hopes.” Europe's largest lithium reserve is found in the Macva region of western Serbia, with lithium deposits accounting for up to 2% of European deposits. Rio Tinto, the Australian mining giant, owns a majority stake in Macva.
The South China Morning Post reports that Vucic and Xi met in Belgrade on May 8 to discuss a wide range of industrial cooperation. They discussed Chinese investments in space science and technology, as well as China's arms sales to Serbia. Lithium was at the center of their discussion on economic cooperation.
The Biden administration has taken note. This week, the United States announced new tariffs on electric cars, solar panels, steel and other products made in China, citing China's unfair trade policies. These tariffs, intended to protect American jobs in an election year, include a 100% border tax on electric vehicles from China.
The first tranche of proposed U.S. tariffs would affect $18 billion worth of Chinese goods. The trade regulations also aim to limit the clandestine trade of Chinese electric vehicles through Mexico, which drives up prices and affects U.S. consumers. U.S. officials say Chinese control of the electric vehicle market poses a risk to U.S. national security.
The Commerce Department reports that China's largest automaker, BYD, is rapidly gaining market share. BYD produces a low-cost electric vehicle called the Seagull, which sells for around $12,000 and appeals to a mass market. Comparable vehicles made in the United States cost three times as much. BYD uses advanced lithium iron phosphate batteries. While it currently produces 3 million vehicles per year, this volume will skyrocket when China sources additional lithium.
Besides the economy, political goals are a top priority for Xi. Vucic is complying with Chinese demands that Serbia reject Taiwan's independence and oppose U.S. arms sales to the island nation. In return, Xi categorically supports Serbian state sovereignty, rejecting Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, which is recognized by around 100 countries, including all G7 members.
Views of China are still colored by NATO's misguided bombing of its embassy in Belgrade in 1999, which killed three Chinese citizens. Xi's recent visit to Belgrade was full of symbolism, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the Chinese embassy bombing, an event that many in China and Serbia doubt was accidental.
China's policy always has an economic component. Last year in Beijing, Vucic signed 18 agreements with Xi, including a free trade agreement that takes effect on July 1. Other agreements promote legal, regulatory and economic cooperation. China has mines and factories across Serbia and has lent billions for roads, bridges and new facilities as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, which funds infrastructure development.
During his visit, Xi spoke highly of relations with Serbia, exclaiming: “China and Serbia are true friends and good partners. Mutual political trust between the two countries is rock solid. Pragmatic cooperation, institutional modernization and multilateral coordination are close and smooth, and unconditional friendship is eternal.
Anti-American sentiment is high in China, bringing China and Russia closer together. Likewise, Serbia refused to join Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Xi sees support for Russia as a geostrategic balance against American influence. Both countries are allegedly involved in vast disinformation campaigns aimed at influencing American public opinion. Vucic manipulates alliances in an attempt to balance American influence, while strengthening Serbia's ties with autocratic states like China and Russia. As the protagonist of the NATO intervention, Washington is a key supporter of Kosovo's independence and state-building.
Controlling access to lithium is already paying dividends for Serbia. The United States is showing greater deference to Serbia in the EU-sponsored dialogue on normalization and diplomatic relations between Kosovo and Serbia. Vucic reaps political gains from the Biden administration's more equitable approach.
There is a Chinese proverb: “It takes a long line to catch a big fish.” » China is playing a long game, investing in Serbia through the Belt and Road Initiative and exerting its economic influence.
Russia is preparing for a long war in Ukraine, biding its time to benefit from shifting alliances. Serbia thus welcomes all suitors until its lithium mines become productive. Lithium is at the heart of changing power dynamics in Southeast Europe.
David L. Phillips is an Assistant Professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University and a Visiting Scholar at the University of Oxford.
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/international/4670306-the-west-or-china-serbia-is-courting-all-sides-with-its-lithium-business/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New case Toshakhana against Imran, spouse
- The West or China? Serbia courts all parties with its lithium business
- Line Sitters profit from Donald Trump's Hush-Money trial
- 10th World Water Forum: Jokowi hopes for stronger collaboration at welcome dinner
- “I have so much to offer”
- 1V8, 3V8, V4C silver medals highlight women's rowing at Ivy Championship
- Mara Hoffman to suspend her fashion business after 24 years
- Orlando Means Business podcast focuses on regional technology innovators
- Electronic skin can give robots a sense of touch | BBC News
- Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee, says 'I have nothing to do for my nephew'
- Man accused of punching actor Steve Buscemi held on $50,000 bail 102.3 KRMG
- The stock market's record rebound could still continue