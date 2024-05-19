New case Toshakhana against Imran, spouse





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi at the High Court in Lahore, July 17, 2023. AFP

ISLAMABAD: A new case of misuse of Toshakhana has surfaced against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The National Accountability Bureau will now investigate PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for allegedly possessing and selling not one but 10 valuable gifts, including seven precious watches, diamonds and gold jewelry, which is against the law.

The investigation report reveals that the new case involves the possession and sale of 10 valuable gifts, including Graff watches, Rolex watches, diamonds and gold ornaments, all of which are part of the case.

The report further states that these gifts were sold without proper documentation or transfer of ownership, in violation of the law.

A valuable set of Graff watches was allegedly sold without proper documentation, with the involvement of a private appraiser, for the benefit of the buyer. This indicates collusion.

The investigation report reveals that the price of the Graff watch was Rs 100.09 million, of which 20 percent, amounting to Rs 20.01 million, was deposited in the state exchequer. However, according to the regulations, all gifts must be reported and deposited with the Toshakhana and only those worth up to Rs 30,000 can be kept free of charge.

The NAB was authorized to further investigate PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi based on this investigation report.

Further, the report reveals that during Imran Khan's tenure as Prime Minister from August 2018 to April 2022, he and his wife had received 108 gifts from different heads of state and dignitaries. Of these, they allegedly withheld 58 gifts (consisting of 118 items) with an undervalued valuation of around Rs142,123,100, as assessed by the Toshakhana section.

The report also mentions that around 14 gifts worth over Rs30,000 were kept by the former prime minister and his wife.

