PM Modi presents 1,000-year vision, says BJP will win historic mandate

“If you want to achieve big, then think big,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi told NDTV, highlighting how thinking ahead at this juncture could benefit India a thousand years from now. “This is Bharat’s time, which should not be wasted,” he added, while highlighting how the blueprint for India, 100 years after independence, can lay the foundation for the country.

As an example, he cited the need to rethink the functioning of the bureaucracy: “promotion should not be the only target”.

“A change is needed in the recruitment and training of officers. Promotion should not be the only goal…they should know what is the purpose of their life,” PM Modi told NDTV Editor , Sanjay Pugalia, in a press release. exclusive interview.

His intention to bring Virasat (heritage) and Vikas (development) together was announced first from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said.

“And I say it again today. There have been incidents that have forced us to live… in the last 1,000 years,” he said. “What is happening now will take India towards a better future for the next 1000 years. In my mind, it is clear that this is our time. This is Bharat's time and we must not waste this opportunity “, he added.

In this long interview, Prime Minister Modi said that in the life of a nation, as in the lives of people, there are turning points: “I thought we should take advantage of them.”

Plan and preparations

The government, he indicated, is already at work with the contribution of the people, and work on a project is quite advanced. “We carried out a very big exercise, a mega brainstorming. I have been doing this exercise for so long that some officers who participated in it have retired. We have taken into account the suggestions of ministers, secretaries and experts”, a- he declared.

These plans, he added, have been divided into feasible tranches. “I've also divided this into 25 years, 5 years, 1 year and 100 days, in stages. There will be additions, we may have to drop a thing or two too, but we have the big picture . with us,” he told NDTV.

His vision for the country at age 100 began as he planned 75 years of independence, he said.

“I wasn't thinking 75 years. I was thinking 100 years,” he told NDTV. “So that's the question I asked everywhere I went. I asked the institutes, 'What will you do when the country turns 100? Where will your institution be? The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) had a 90-year plan. I said, “Okay, what are you going to do when the country is 100 years old?”

Channeling youthful energy

The key to achieving this, PM Modi said, is to think big.

“I don't think in pieces. I have a very holistic and integrated approach. Secondly, I am not used to working for media attention.

Speaking about the enthusiasm he observed among the youth, he said he had even made a plan to harness it. “In the coming days, I want to focus on how to connect young people, how to inculcate in them the habit of dreaming big and how to bring a change in their habit to achieve big dreams. I believe these efforts will bring results,” did he declare.

The Prime Minister announces the coming victory

Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha election scheduled for tomorrow and two more phases to go, Prime Minister Modi told NDTV that the NDA will get a historic mandate with 400 seats already under its belt.

In the exclusive interview, he also said that the opposition's claim that the NDA would amend the Constitution once it gets 400 seats was completely irrelevant.

Asked about the opposition's claims, PM Modi said, “Associating 400 seats with the Constitution is stupidity. The problem is they don’t want the House to work.”

“First of all, there are already 400 seats, from 2019 to 2024, under the leadership of the BJP. The NDA has won 360 seats and the NDA-plus has always been above 400,” he said. declared.

The Lok Sabha elections began on April 19. The fifth phase of voting will take place tomorrow. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.