In accepting NRA endorsement, Trump pledges to be a strong ally of gun owners





Former President Donald J. Trump, accepting the support of the National Rifle Association on Saturday, cast himself as a powerful ally of gun owners and gun companies, saying that under President Biden, the right to carry weapons was besieged.

If the Biden regime gets four more years, they will come for your guns, Mr. Trump said in Dallas, where he was chairing the NRA's annual meeting.

Mr. Trump spoke to the group as he stands trial in Manhattan on criminal charges that he falsified business records linked to a secret payment to a porn star. On stage in Dallas, he said he knew better than anyone what it was like to have your rights taken away.

In my second term, we will reverse all of Biden's attacks on the Second Amendment, he said to loud applause. He also reiterated his promise to fire the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on his first day in office if elected.

The annual gun rights rally seemed much more subdued than the last time Mr. Trump attended, in 2022, in Houston, just days after the mass shooting of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in 'Uvalde, Texas. Greg Abbott, the state's governor, and John Cornyn, its senior senator, did not attend that year's convention, citing other commitments. Several prominent musical artists withdrew their participation out of respect, they said, for the victims and their families.

The NRA, the nation's most prominent gun rights group and once a powerful political force, found itself in a hobbled state. In recent years, it has lost members and been besieged by setbacks, defections and internal conflicts. In February, a Manhattan jury ruled that its executives engaged in years-long practices of financial misconduct and corruption.

On Saturday, speakers pushed back against suggestions that the group was in decline. No matter what you've heard, we are strong, said Andrew Arulanandam, the group's acting chief executive.

Mr. Abbott, who sparked outrage among Texas Democrats after pardoning on Thursday a man convicted of fatally shooting a protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in 2020, drew a standing ovation when he got on stage. He largely used his remarks to lambast President Biden's policies, which he said had led to open borders, gun control, riots on our college campuses and the annihilation of our rights constitutional.

Donald Trump is the antidote to Joe Biden, Mr. Abbott said, urging NRA members to support the former president's election efforts. No president has fought harder to protect your Second Amendment rights.

Outside Dallas City Hall, dozens of people gathered earlier in the day to demand stricter gun laws. Gun rights groups have hung T-shirts bearing the names of people killed by guns in Dallas County. Participants pointed to polls that showed a majority of the public supported many of the security measures they were calling for, including enhanced background checks.

They don't care that you're afraid to go to church, that you might get shot, Ana-Maria Ramos, a Texas state representative, told those gathered, denouncing the state's lawmakers. state and federal government blocking stricter gun safety laws.

Sitting in a lawn chair at City Hall Plaza, Jill Brown, 66, a retired school nurse, said she worries about the long-term psychological impact of mass shootings and active shooter drills on students.

According to the Associated Press, 217 people died in 42 mass shootings in the United States last year, one of the deadliest years on record. On May 6, 2023, a gunman killed eight people at Allen Premium Outlets in north Dallas.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign named a white St. Louis couple who pleaded guilty after pointing guns at black protesters as they marched outside their home in 2020 and later received a pardon from Missouri's Republican governor at a coalition of gun owners for Trump.

At the NRA meeting, Mr. Trump, whose campaign fundraising has lagged in Texas, urged gun owners to go to the polls to help him win the election. He also warned not to waste time on Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate, whom he called a radical left, adding: “Don't think about it. Don't waste your vote.

Mr. Trump also pledged to roll back the Biden administration's policies, including moves to regulate guns.

“It's a shame what's happening, but with me in the White House, the gun-grabbing radicals are going to run into a very, very powerful brick wall,” he said.

Mr. Trump, who considers himself the best friend of gun owners in the White House, has an uneven record on this issue.

Speaking to thousands of NRA members at a February outdoor show in Pennsylvania, he promised that no one would lay a finger on your guns if he returned to the White House. He also claimed he did nothing to address guns during his term.

But as president, Mr. Trump has at times pledged support for stricter gun laws, and his administration has implemented one of the most significant measures to combat gun violence in recent years. recent decades: a rule banning bump stocks, accessories that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire sustained fire. , rapid bursts. The legality of this ban, which came after a mass shooting that left 60 dead at a music festival in Las Vegas in 2017, is now being decided by the Supreme Court. The Biden administration asked the justices to confirm it.

Following another mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 that left 17 people dead, Mr. Trump claimed he would be very strict on background checks, but he ultimately changed course .

In a statement on Mr. Trump's remarks at the NRA convention, Vice President Kamala Harris, who heads the first-ever federal office on gun violence prevention, praised the Biden administration's accomplishments in gun safety legislation. She noted the signing of major legislation restricting access to guns and increased investment in the nation's mental health system, measures that ended nearly 30 years of congressional gridlock over the way to combat gun violence.

She also criticized Mr. Trump for saying, “We need to get over it after a shooting in Iowa this year that killed a sixth grader.” Mr. Trump is speaking to the gun lobby and threatening to make the crisis worse if he is re-elected, Ms. Harris said.

