Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian president in pictures





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visit the Qiz-Qalasi dam on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on May 19, 2024. Iranian Presidency/WANA, via REUTERS A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border, on May 19, 2024. The helicopter with Raisi on board then crashed. Ali Hamed Haghdoust, via REUTERS Iranian ultraconservative cleric and presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi salutes after voting in the presidential election, in Tehran, June 18, 2021. ATTA KENARE, AFP Via Getty Images A woman holds her hand to her chest next to a pin bearing the image of newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a rally celebrating his victory at Imam Hussein Square in the capital Tehran on June 19 2021. ATTA KENARE, AFP Via Getty Images (L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo before a trilateral meeting on Syria in Tehran on July 19, 2022. SERGEI SAVOSTIANOV, SPUTNIK/AFP Via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron (L) holds a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 20, 2022. LUDOVIC MARIN, AFP Via Getty Images Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro greet during Raisi's welcoming ceremony at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, June 12, 2023. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Venezuela on Monday for the start of a visit to “friendly countries” that also include Cuba and Nicaragua, all subject to sanctions from a common adversary, the United States. YURI CORTEZ, AFP Via Getty Images Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures during a campaign rally at the Mosala Mosque in Tehran, Iran, May 16, 2017. REUTERS A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi kisses his poster during an election rally in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2017. TEAM, REUTERS Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gestures as he votes during the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, May 19, 2017. TIMA AGENCY, REUTERS Ebrahim Raisi, Chief Justice of Iran, shows his ID as he registers as a presidential candidate at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran, May 15, 2021. WANA PRESS AGENCY, Via REUTERS Posters of presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi are seen at a campaign center in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2021. WANA NEWS AGENCY, via REUTERS A supporter of Ebrahim Raisi displays his portrait during a rally celebrating his victory in the presidential election in Tehran, Iran, June 19, 2021. WANA NEWS AGENCY, REUTERS Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, near Colombo, on April 24, 2024. Raisi arrived in Sri Lanka on April 24 to inaugurate a power and irrigation project, unaccompanied by his minister of the Interior wanted for arrest for a murderous 1994. bombing raid. ISHARA S. KODIKARA, AFP Via Getty Images Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a commemoration ceremony marking the anniversary of the 2020 assassinations of Guards General Qasem Soleimani (on screen-R) and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (on screen-L) in the capital Tehran, January 3, 2024. Two bomb explosions killed at least 103 people in Iran, devastating a crowd commemorating Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qasem Soleimani four years after his death during a US strike, state media reported. ATTA KENARE, AFP Via Getty Images Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi leaves after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta during his three-African country tour, as part of efforts to reduce the Islamic Republic's economic isolation, in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 12, 2023. THOMAS MUKOYA, REUTERS Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi holds up a photo of Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US attack, as he addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, USA on September 21, 2022. BRENDAN MCDERMID, REUTERS Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi holds the Quran as he addresses world leaders during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly September 19, 2023 in New York. Israel's Ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, held up a sign reading “Iranian women deserve freedom now” and walked onto the ground seconds after Raisi entered. Dignitaries and their delegations from around the world descended on New York for the annual event. This year marks the 78th session of the general debate at UN headquarters and will focus on the global warming crisis. Spencer Platt, Getty Images Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi waves to his supporters as he casts his ballot for the presidential election at a polling station in southern Tehran, May 19, 2017. ATTA KENARE, AFP Via Getty Images Supporters of Iranian President and upcoming presidential election candidate Hassan Rouhani attend an election rally at Takhti stadium in the northeastern city of Mashhad on May 17, 2017. Iran's May 19 presidential election is in reality a choice between the moderate outgoing president Hassan Rouhani and a hard-line jurist. Ebrahim Raisi, with major implications in everything from civil rights to relations with Washington. BEHROUZ MEHRI, AFP Via Getty Images Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi attends an election rally in the capital Tehran on April 29, 2017. ATTA KENARE, AFP Via Getty Images

