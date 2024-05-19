Did Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping ostensibly display their nuclear suitcases during an official visit?





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Head of State Xi Jinping ended their meeting in the Chinese capital with a walk and two suitcases which raised many questions on social networks.

These are images that set the Internet ablaze. The one where we see the two Russian and Chinese leaders, side by side with a henchman each carrying a mysterious briefcase. What do they contain? Nobody knows, but Internet users seem to have found: nuclear suitcases! \ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddfa\ud83d\udc41\ufe0f\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf3Footage of communication between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in an informal setting . pic.twitter.com/RwfdXfwabc — France Resistance (@FranceRsistanc1) May 18, 2024 If most of the military experts interviewed consider it unlikely that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping would display their nuclear suitcases in this way, nothing says the opposite as autocratic leaders like to show off their power and create fear. A show of force 🇷🇺 🇨🇳 QUAND VLADIMIR POUTINE SE REND À PÉKIN, L'ACCUEIL N'EST PAS LE MÊME QUE POUR FOUTRIQUET 1ER OU TÊTE VIDE 😉.

Vladimir Poutine est arrivé au Grand Palais du Peuple à Pékin. Ici, le dirigeant russe a été personnellement accueilli par le président chinois Xi Jinping et les… pic.twitter.com/2VyUoevlnv — Pascal Laurent (@Pascal_Laurent_) May 16, 2024 Especially since in the midst of the war in Ukraine, Russia, which has the largest number of nuclear warheads in the world, followed by the United States and China, is allowing a real show of force. \ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddfa \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\uddf3 WHEN VLADIMIR PUTIN GOES TO BEIJING, THE WELCOME IS NOT THE SAME AS FOR FOUTRIQUET 1ER OR EMPTY HEAD \ud83d\ude09.

Vladimir Putin arrived at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Here, the Russian leader was personally welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and… pic.twitter.com/2VyUoevlnv — Pascal Laurent (@Pascal_Laurent_) May 16, 2024 In any case, it is not uncommon for the codes for launching a nuclear attack to accompany leaders during their travels, as was probably the case during Putin's visit to China on May 16. DJ in October 2023 Around six months ago, during a visit by Vladimir Putin to Beijing, a suitcase had already sparked debate after images were broadcast by Russian public media. The Reuters news agency reported that it was Vladimir Putin's nuclear suitcase. Enough to fuel a lot of frantic discussions on social networks in an already very tense global climate.

