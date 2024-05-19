Trump urges gun owners to vote in 2024 as he receives support from NRA





DALLAS (AP) Former President Donald Trump urged gun owners to vote in the 2024 election as he spoke to thousands of members of the National Rifle Association, which officially endorsed him just before Trump does take the stage at their annual meeting in Texas on Saturday.

We have to get gun owners to vote,” Trump said a day after campaigning in Minnesota, in the midst of his hush money criminal trial. I think you are a group of rebels. But let’s be rebellious and vote this time.”

Trump, in his speech, said the Second Amendment was largely on the ballot in November, alleging that if Democratic President Joe Biden gets four more years, they'll come for your guns, 100 percent sure %. Crooked Joe has been trying to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens for 40 years.

The Biden administration has taken a number of steps to try to combat gun violence, including a new rule aimed at closing a loophole that has allowed tens of thousands of guns to be sold each year by unlicensed dealers. approved who do not do background checks.

Trump vowed to continue defending the Second Amendment, which he claims is under siege, and called himself the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House as the U.S. faces to a record number of deaths from mass shootings. Last year ended with 42 massacres and 217 deaths, making it one of the deadliest years on record.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has been criticized by Biden, particularly for remarks Trump made this year after an Iowa school shooting. Trump called the incident very terrible, then said we had to get over it. You need to go forward.

Speaking in Minnesota on Friday, Trump said: You know, it's an incredible thing. People who have guns, people who legitimately have guns, love guns and use them for good purposes, but they tend to vote very little and yet they have to vote for us. There is no one else to vote for because Democrats want to take their guns away and they will take them away.

Trump, during his speech, also brought up independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him radical left and a disaster, and noting that Kennedy had once called the NRA a terrorist group.

Do not think about it. Don't waste your vote, he said. He calls you a terrorist group and I consider you the backbone of America. (Kennedy later said in a Fox News interview that he didn't remember his 2018 tweet. “I don't consider them a terrorist group and I support the Second Amendment,” he said.)

Trump indicated he would speak at the Libertarian Party convention next week and said he would urge members to vote for him.

We must join them,” he said. We need to get that 3% because we can't risk Joe Biden winning.

Earlier Saturday, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee announced the creation of a new “Gun Owners for Trump” coalition that includes gun rights activists and those who work in the gun industry.

Biden has made reducing gun violence a major part of his administration and re-election campaign, creating the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, overseen by Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden also urged Congress to ban so-called assault weapons, something Democrats avoided just a few years ago. .

Harris said in a statement before Trump's NRA appearance that at a time when guns are the leading cause of death of children and teens in America, Donald Trump is addressing the gun lobby fire and threatens to worsen the crisis if he is re-elected. She said she and Biden “will continue to take on the gun lobby to keep Americans safe, while Donald Trump will continue to sacrifice the safety of our children and our communities to satisfy these special interests.”

When Trump was president, there were times when he pledged to strengthen gun laws. After a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and injured 17 others, Trump told survivors and family members that he would be very strict about background checks. He claimed he would stand up to the NRA, but later backtracked, saying there wasn't much political support.

Prominent gun rights groups that supported Biden planned to protest near the Dallas Convention Center, where the gun lobby's annual forum was being held.

While Trump enjoys strong support in Texas, that state's Democrats believe they have a chance to flip their Senate seat in November, with U.S. Rep. Colin Allred running an underdog campaign to unseat Republican Ted Cruz . No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in 30 years, the longest such streak in the country.

