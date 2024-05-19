Imran Khan's party rejects Rana Sanaullah's out-of-court settlement offer over his interference in court cases





ANI | Updated: May 19, 2024 5:06 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 (ANI): Rejecting the suggestion of Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, that the issue of six judges' letter regarding interference in judicial matters should be settled at the amicable, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pointed out that the proposal is a clear proof that there is no rule of law in Pakistan, Dawn reported. In a statement, the PTI spokesperson said the Supreme Court should issue a contempt notice to Sanaullah. The party spokesperson said: “[The] The party, which came to power through a deal, suggested the judges to strike a deal.” In March, six IHC judges, including Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani , Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir has written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), seeking its advice on the “interference” of intelligence agencies in the affairs of courts, according to Geo News report. letter, written by judges, said: “We are writing to seek advice from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) regarding a judge's duty to report and respond to actions on [the] part of the members of the executive branch, including agents of intelligence agencies, who seek to interfere with [the] in the exercise of his official duties and be characterized as intimidation, as well as the duty to report any such acts of which he becomes aware in relation to colleagues and/or members of the tribunals supervised by the High Court. The PTI has criticized the government for its alleged silence over growing tensions along the Pakistan-Afghan border. The party founded by Imran Khan called on the state to reassess its priorities and create a strategy to find a lasting and permanent solution to the problem. said Pakistan's border areas were facing constant tension due to the government's failed foreign policy. He expressed concern over the outcome of the Tyrant case against PTI founder Imran Khan for rehearing after a year, noting that the two judges in a bench of three. Members of the tribunal have already ruled against the maintainability of the case.

The PTI chief said that Imran Khan's opponents now have hopes in this case after they failed to achieve their desired goals in the Cypher, Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases, according to Dawn report. He noted that Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had proven his “bias” against Khan by setting up a new court to hear the case rather than announcing the verdict of a three-member tribunal, headed by him, in which two judges had ruled against the maintainability of the case. Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed grave concern over incidents of mob violence against international students, including Pakistanis, in Bishkek, Dawn reported. He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the students and facilitate their safe return to Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed May 21 for hearing of appeals against the conviction of Imran Khan and former Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, reported ARY News, based in Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the pleas. Earlier, the hearing was adjourned on May 15 due to the cancellation of the cause list. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court against the convictions in the Cypher and Toshakhana case, ARY News reported. On January 30, a special court hearing an encryption case sentenced Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison each. Both executives were charged with conspiring to misuse encryption content for nefarious purposes. In its verdict, the court said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (ANI)

