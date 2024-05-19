Narendra Modi's Maoist, infiltrated, gybes Mamata and Rahul | What the Prime Minister said | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed rallies in West Bengal and Jharkhand, launching sharp attacks on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his speech. Prime Minister Modi addressed political rallies in West Bengal's Bishnupur and Medinipur and Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bishnupur, West Bengal, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI) Making a veiled mockery of Mamata Banerjee during her rally in Bengal, PM Modi said he had nothing to do for his nephews, referring to West Bengal CM and TMC chief Abhishek Banerjee's nephew. PM Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress for not sparing children from its money hunger, talking about the teachers' recruitment scam. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! PM Modi further accused the TMC of insulting the faith of Hindus to appease its vote bank and claimed that the infiltrators are “perilous” for West Bengal as they are “disrupting” the state's demography. PM Modi's rally: key quotes Speaking in Medinipur, PM Modi said: In Bengal, TMC stands for terrorism, corruption, appeasement and nepotism. To appease its vote bank, the TMC is insulting the Hindu faith. The entire country is angry over the recent derogatory statement made by the West Bengal CM. Talking about the problem of infiltration in Bengal, the Prime Minister said: TMC appeasement has disrupted the demography of Bengal. Infiltration disrupted the state's demographics. The TMC refers to people from other states as “foreigners”. However, this includes infiltrators. At his rally in Bishnupar, Prime Minister Modi said that Modi does not have to do anything for himself. Nor do I have to do anything for any of my nephews or leave anything to any brother. I have to work for the people of the Bankura forests. I must leave a developed India as a legacy to the children of the poor, Dalits and tribals, that is why I have come to seek your blessings for the third time. While addressing a rally in Jamshedpur, Prime Minister Modi accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using Maoist language, leading investors to reconsider their investments in India. The language used by the Congress shehzada will make any industrialist think 50 times before investing in party-ruled states… The 'shehzada' uses the language spoken by the Maoists and extorts money through innovative methods, PM Modi said. Criticizing Gandhi for contesting from the Rae Bareli seat, PM Modi said: His mother (Sonia Gandhi) said that she was handing over her son to Rae Bareli… She could not find even a single member of the party that is devoted to them… The voters of Rae Bareli in turn ask him where they were when people were in difficulty during the Covid pandemic. (With contribution from agencies)

