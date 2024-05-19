New corruption allegations leveled against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan





Islamabad: Pakistan's accountability watchdog has leveled fresh corruption allegations against jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, accusing him of “illegally” possessing and selling seven high-value watches and 10 other valuable gifts linked to repository of state gifts when he was in power, according to media reports on Sunday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an investigation against Khan, the 71-year-old founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife Bushra Bibi, for alleged misuse of Toshakhana, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's repository of gifts. State, according to The Express Tribune. the newspaper reported.

The embattled former first couple were also convicted in previous corruption cases in Toshakhana.

In January, Khan and Bushra were each sentenced to 14 years in prison by an accountability court for alleged corruption in state gifts they received from the state depot. The sentence was later stayed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Toshakhana's previous corruption case was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the charge of hiring for sale of state gifts.

The NAB investigation focuses on the illegal possession and sale of seven high-value watches and ten other valuable gifts, including diamond and gold jewelry, the report said.

According to the investigation, items such as Graff and Rolex watches and diamond jewelry were allegedly sold without being legally owned or deposited in Toshakhana, as required by law.

The Toshakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to government leaders and officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries.

According to the rules governing Toshakhana, a Persian word meaning treasure, government officials can keep gifts by paying a price, but first, the gift must be deposited.

Gifts were bought/kept at considerably lower rates and were regularly sold without properly reporting them. The expensive Graff watch set was also allegedly sold without retention, according to the report.

The NAB findings suggest collusion between buyers of Graff watches and a private appraiser, who allegedly undervalued the watches by Rs 30 million.

The undervaluation, confirmed by an email from Toshakhana, meant that only Rs 20.1 million, or 20 percent of the watches' real value of Rs 100.9 million, was deposited into the national treasury, the report said. .

During the investigation, it was revealed that the value of the luxury gifts had been assessed in an unscrupulous and sloppy manner by a private appraiser. [] was not even an industry expert and did not have the experience or expertise required to make these assessments, Geo News said, citing the report.

After the report's findings, the accountability watchdog was authorized to conduct further investigations against Khan and Bushra. They were also served with separate summons notices, which they challenged before the IHC.

The court will hear Bushra's appeal on June 4 and Khan's on June 24, according to the report.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been lodged in the high security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi since August last year. Since his removal from power following a motion of no confidence in April 2022, Khan has been convicted in at least four cases, including the cipher affair (secret diplomatic communication).

