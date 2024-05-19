Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are eyeing the Falkland Islands, where enormous reserves of black gold are discovered on British territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been eyeing the Falkland Islands after huge reserves of black gold were discovered near the British Overseas Territory.

The race for oil reserves is intensifying after Moscow discovered around 511 billion barrels of oil and gas in Antarctica.

Experts warn that the West must now allow Russia and China to monopolize supplies. The issue has already been raised at a select committee this week after Argentine leader Javier Milei also pushed Buenos Aires to take the Falkland Islands.

Putin and Xi eye the Falklands: huge reserves of “black gold” are discovered on British territory GETTY

Foreign Minister David Rutley told the review panel that Moscow had repeatedly assured it was only carrying out scientific activities in the region. However, Latin American security expert Dr Carlos Solar has warned that Russian advances pose a huge threat. Dr Solar told MailOnline: If you look at Ukraine, Russia is sending a clear signal that it doesn't care about international law, multilateralism or treaties. If you extrapolate that to what could happen in Antarctica, I'm sure it raises a lot of doubts and a lot of concern in the US, UK and the rest of Europe because they could change the rules of the game because they just don't do it. I don't agree with that. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:



Russian President and China's Xi Jinping pledged to usher in a “new era” of partnership during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Reuters

The fact that Russia is at war and is so decisive against the West is what sends a signal about what might happen in the future. [Antarctica]. They could use the same Ukrainian strategy, which is simply: this is ours. He added: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are discussing a new world order, led by anti-Western norms. This could lead to a new global governance. If they want to start dictating multilateralism and treaties, then they might as well take the initiative in this matter. Despite concerns about the size of the British military in general, RAF Mount Pleasant is home to around 2,000 British troops, dozens of fighter jets and helicopters in the event of an attack.

President Javier Milei campaigned to restore Argentine sovereignty over the Falklands REUTERS

Argentina, which was defeated in the Falklands War in 1982, is also in China's pocket after Beijing provided an $18 billion loan to help pay off Buenos Aires' debt to the IMF from 43 billions of dollars. The debt was incurred after Argentina's central currency, the peso, was devalued by 11 percent against the US dollar in less than a week. Tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom continue due to the Falklands War. Milei recently admitted that it could take decades for Buenos Aires to take control of the Falklands and stressed that Argentina was not seeking conflict. However, Milei said he wanted the islands, known as Malvinas, to become Argentine as part of peace.

The Falkland Islands were occupied by Great Britain in January 1833. Getty