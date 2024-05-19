Politics
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are eyeing the Falkland Islands, where enormous reserves of black gold are discovered on British territory.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been eyeing the Falkland Islands after huge reserves of black gold were discovered near the British Overseas Territory.
The race for oil reserves is intensifying after Moscow discovered around 511 billion barrels of oil and gas in Antarctica.
Experts warn that the West must now allow Russia and China to monopolize supplies.
The issue has already been raised at a select committee this week after Argentine leader Javier Milei also pushed Buenos Aires to take the Falkland Islands.
Putin and Xi eye the Falklands: huge reserves of “black gold” are discovered on British territory
GETTY
Foreign Minister David Rutley told the review panel that Moscow had repeatedly assured it was only carrying out scientific activities in the region.
However, Latin American security expert Dr Carlos Solar has warned that Russian advances pose a huge threat.
Dr Solar told MailOnline: If you look at Ukraine, Russia is sending a clear signal that it doesn't care about international law, multilateralism or treaties.
If you extrapolate that to what could happen in Antarctica, I'm sure it raises a lot of doubts and a lot of concern in the US, UK and the rest of Europe because they could change the rules of the game because they just don't do it. I don't agree with that.
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:
The fact that Russia is at war and is so decisive against the West is what sends a signal about what might happen in the future. [Antarctica].
They could use the same Ukrainian strategy, which is simply: this is ours.
He added: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are discussing a new world order, led by anti-Western norms. This could lead to a new global governance.
If they want to start dictating multilateralism and treaties, then they might as well take the initiative in this matter.
Despite concerns about the size of the British military in general, RAF Mount Pleasant is home to around 2,000 British troops, dozens of fighter jets and helicopters in the event of an attack.
Argentina, which was defeated in the Falklands War in 1982, is also in China's pocket after Beijing provided an $18 billion loan to help pay off Buenos Aires' debt to the IMF from 43 billions of dollars.
The debt was incurred after Argentina's central currency, the peso, was devalued by 11 percent against the US dollar in less than a week.
Tensions between Argentina and the United Kingdom continue due to the Falklands War.
Milei recently admitted that it could take decades for Buenos Aires to take control of the Falklands and stressed that Argentina was not seeking conflict.
However, Milei said he wanted the islands, known as Malvinas, to become Argentine as part of peace.
We are not going to give up our sovereignty, nor are we going to seek conflict with the United Kingdom, he said.
Milei's rhetoric is notably softer than that of his left-wing predecessor Alberto Fernandez, who called stolen land on the islands and the UK's claims to them disgusting.
Argentina claims sovereignty over the Falklands, suggesting it is territory inherited after independence in 1816.
However, the British claim dates back to 1690 when they made the first recorded landing on the islands.
Despite Buenos Aires' unwavering commitment to taking the Falklands, a referendum in 2013 found that more than 99% of residents wanted to remain in the UK.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/vladimir-putin-xi-jinping-falkland-islands-argentina-oil-reserves
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are eyeing the Falkland Islands, where enormous reserves of black gold are discovered on British territory.
- Builders launch initiative to block natural gas phaseout in Washington state
- Eva Longoria sparkles in a daring cutout dress at the Cannes Film Festival
- New corruption allegations leveled against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Paralegal Georgia Longstreets Steely and Star Turn at Donald Trump Trial
- Steve Guttenberg admits to falling victim to Hollywood traps
- Robo-Pong Table Tennis Robot – weshare.mu
- Dinner reception launches Jokowi's agenda for 10th World Water Forum
- Joint statement from the United States Department of Defense and the Department of National Defense of the Republic of Niger
- Man accused of hitting actor Steve Buscemi arrested
- Brooklyn accessories designer dead, NYPD investigating
- Usy beats Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world | BBC News