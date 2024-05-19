A man threatens and attacks the site supervisor of a building under construction; reserved | Bombay News





A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for extortion and attempted murder after allegedly demanding money from the site manager of a building under construction and then attacking him with a knife when he refused to give money. 'money.

According to the police, the complainant Imran Khan, who works at a construction site on Saki Vihar road in Powai, told them that the accused, Mubarak alias Lallu Momeen Khan, first demanded money after visiting their construction site about three days ago.

After entering our land without authorization, he inquired about the builder and the contractor. He then threatened and claimed that they would have to pay money to continue work at that site, an officer said.

Police added that on Friday, Mubarak again visited the spot around 5:30 p.m. and demanded money from the complainant and his friend Javed. He threatened them by telling them that he had committed many murders with another person, Amin, and that if they wanted to continue their work, they would have to pay him.

When Khan refused, Mubarak pulled a knife from his pocket and attacked them. Khan was stabbed in the face, police said. Javed raised an alarm and locals gathered around the spot, a police officer said.

Mubarak also attacked them and then fled on a bicycle, police said, adding that the complainant was later taken to hospital where he is being treated.

The police then recorded the victim's statement, after which a case of extortion, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation was registered. Mubarak is on the run and we are trying to find him, a police officer said.

