Tesla Full Self-Driving will recognize hand gestures in next update, employee says
By Karan Singh
Previously, the Tesla X Account shared a video in which FSD V12 appeared to take into account a pedestrian's hand gestures when navigating. Elon Musk also confirmed on X that hand gesture recognition would be improved in V12.4, and even better in V12.5.
Tesla has been considering gesture recognition for many years, with Musk mentioning hand gesture recognition in 2021. FSD is supposed to be able to adapt to new and unique circumstances in a safe way, whether it's follow the instructions of a police officer or understand the hand. signals from a cyclist.
Boris Johnson and the FSD
Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, recently arrived in experience FSD V12 on the crowded streets of Los Angeles, with his wife and child in the back seat. Tesla provided a vehicle and assistant for its self-driving experience through 5-way intersections, heavy traffic and pedestrians.
After about 45 minutes, I feel like a driver's license examiner – except I want to tell the car that it passed, hands down. -Boris Johnson
Actions to come
Johnson had only one experience with hand gestures in his commute: being greeted at a hotel. Although the car did not recognize the gesture – even on FSD V12.3.6 – the Tesla official on board the vehicle confirmed that “”It doesn't recognize this gesture yet, but we're fixing it for the next iteration. This should be done next month.“.
It's not immediately clear whether the Tesla employee is referring to FSD v12.4, which is expected to begin rolling out to the public later this week, or the next major release of Tesla FSD, V12.5. According to Musk, V12.5 should handle much more complicated situations and even start communication between vehicles and the fleet.
Yeah, I wouldn't count on it in 12.3.x, but 12.4 is a big improvement and 12.5 might achieve it
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2024
Solve FSD
When you tackle a problem like FSD, which has never been solved before, sometimes you have to pivot and realize there is a better approach. This is what Tesla did with FSD and AI. Just a few years ago, people thought cars would need to be able to read signs to achieve autonomy, but with the latest approach, that's no longer necessary. As long as the vehicle has already seen a specific sign and has enough examples, it is already trained on what humans do when such a sign is detected. The same will be true for hand gestures, the vehicle will not need to know what each hand gesture means, it will simply recognize that when a current gesture is made, that is how the vehicle must react.
Tesla achieves this by providing it with millions of examples of very specific situations and the AI recognizes patterns. This is an example of Tesla leveraging its fleet data. They can easily capture millions of examples of hand gestures and human reactions, and integrate them into their AI training model.
As Tesla processes more video, FSD will continue to improve. Tesla is expected to spend $10 billion on AI this year alone, with most of it going toward improving FSD.
By not a member of the Tesla app team
Support for Google Cast and YouTube will be available on Rivian vehicles via a software update, enabling seamless, high-quality content streaming on Rivian vehicles.
This is a big step forward for Rivian's software integration, especially compared to Tesla, which has yet to integrate native apps or release the long-rumored Tesla native app store a long time.
Google Cast
Google Cast is Google's version of Apple AirPlay that is supported in a variety of audio and video streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, etc. Using a supported app, a user will be able to stream content directly to Rivian's main 15.6-inch center display.
Just like streaming to a TV or smart device at home, this will allow you to play, pause or skip back and forth using the vehicle's touchscreen. Google Casting automatically pauses when the vehicle enters Drive mode.
Native YouTube app
Alongside Google Cast, Rivian also offers a native YouTube app to vehicles, allowing users to access YouTube's video and music library from anywhere with a data connection. These features will be integrated directly into the Rivian vehicle operating system, meaning they will receive regular software updates and will not rely on browser-based capabilities.
Similar to streaming content, YouTube content will automatically pause when the vehicle enters Drive mode.
Tesla equivalents
Currently, there is no way to stream or stream video from a phone or tablet to Tesla's front or rear screens. However, for some apps like YouTube, you can send the video URL to the vehicle and ask it to open the YouTube app to that video.
To do this, open the YouTube app and search for a video. Once you want to share it with the vehicle, you can tap Share. You will then need to share it with the Tesla app which will then send it to your vehicle. On iPhones, this requires you to scroll right and tap More, which brings up the native sharing screen and contains the Tesla app.
However, this is much more limited than the inclusion of AirPlay or Google Cast support, which will pretty much work for even personal videos in your photo library.
Elon Musk mentioned in 2016 that Tesla would add phone app mirroring to the center screen, but that hasn't come to fruition yet. Most recently, Musk mentioned that a native X app would be available on Tesla vehicles.
Tesla Theater
Tesla Theater allows users to stream videos from various platforms, including YouTube, but these are web apps, with no native apps available. This leaves marked limits to usability.
Tesla recently announced in its 2024.14 update that the browser will be able to be expanded into full-screen mode when parked, allowing better access to streaming services on the web. Meanwhile, Google Cast and Apple Airplay remain highly requested features.
By not a member of the Tesla app team
The highly anticipated FSD v12.4 is fast approaching, with Elon Musk mentioning that it will be released to employees this weekend, with a limited number of external testers next week.
Several significant improvements arrive with V12.4, which compares to the jump in performance previously seen between V12 and V11.
Improved comfort and reduced interventions
Many improvements are expected with V12.4, which Musk says will focus on user comfort by reducing harsh acceleration and hard braking. According to Musk, FSD v12.4 should also have a 5 to 10x improvement in time between user interventions, meaning Tesla is quickly approaching its goal for the Robotaxi announcement on August 8, 2024.
Clearing Steering Wheel Jam
FSD V12.4 should eliminate the steering wheel issue, as Musk confirmed its removal last week. The camera-based driver monitoring system will take over, providing a hands-free experience. These improvements will most likely benefit owners who have cabin cameras with infrared lights, while Tesla may continue to use steering wheel jam as a backup mechanism.
Automatic driverless parking
The second key feature that could be included in v12.4 will be Banish Autopark, formerly known as Reverse Summon, allowing you to choose a parking spot, exit the vehicle, and park itself. Whether this feature will make it to 12.4 remains to be seen, but Musk did mention that self-driving parking would be available soon.
Automatically find a parking space at your destination
Finally, your Tesla will now drive through a parking lot and automatically enter Autopark mode when it arrives at its destination, according to a message from Musk.
Hand gestures
Several videos have been released recently in which FSD appears to respond to hand gestures. Musk said he “wouldn't count on it” with the current version of FSD, but according to a Tesla employee, it will be included in an FSD update next month.
Eligibility and branch
Tesla recently added FSD v12.3.6 to branch 2024.14 with updates 2024.14.5 and 2024.14.6. So it is very likely that Tesla's next FSD release will also be based on 2024.14, which means it will be available for any vehicle on 2024.14.x.
For users of update 2024.3.25, this means that they will receive all the features included in updates 2024.8 and 2024.14, which should make it a massive update.
Release date
Musk mentioned that FSD V12.4 would be sent to employee vehicles for internal testing this weekend, and external testing would begin next week. Deployments are generally slower than expected, but it looks like we can start shipping them to customers by the end of the month.
Sources
2/ https://www.notateslaapp.com/news/2030/tesla-full-self-driving-to-recognize-hand-gestures-in-upcoming-update-according-to-employee
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
