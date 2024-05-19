Donald Trump blasted by former aide for Joe Biden's 'electric chair' remarks





Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House press secretary under Donald Trump, blasted the former president on Sunday for some of his comments he made about President Joe Biden at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention ) in Dallas.

“If President Joe Biden was a Republican, they would have given him the electric chair, they would have reinstated the death penalty,” Trump told the crowd at the NRA annual meeting on Saturday.

The former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee prefaced his comments by asserting that Biden is a “Manchurian candidate,” a term used to describe a candidate controlled by a foreign adversary.

Amid investigations and congressional hearings, Republicans, led by Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan, have alleged that President Biden was involved in and benefited from his son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings. The White House has repeatedly denied the allegations and called the investigation a “baseless political stunt.”

Trump, who said Saturday that Biden had accepted money from China, Russia and Ukraine, also faced his own “Manchurian candidate” claims.

Andrei Piontkovsky, an exiled critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said earlier this year that Trump defeating Biden in November would be “a dangerous disaster for the United States, Ukraine and the West, essentially setting up an instrument of the Kremlin in power in Washington. “

Matthews, co-host of MSNBC's The Weekend, said Trump uses this rhetoric as a way to “piss off” a loyal portion of his supporter base.

“I think Donald Trump knows that the audience that would attend an NRA convention are people who are part of his base. He's going to say things like that that are going to piss them off and excite them,” she said. declared. said. “I think he knows that, in his mind, he thinks it's a joke where he jokes about 'Oh, he needs the electric chair,' but you shouldn't talk about that with anyone in general, and especially not with the people seated.

Matthews continued: “And I think he does it because he wants to get a reaction from them and thinks it will be entertaining. But I think he doesn't care about how his rhetoric has become more and more erratic and this culture of political violence has just increased with it.

Former President Donald Trump speaks Saturday in Dallas at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meeting and Exposition. Sarah Matthews, former deputy White House press secretary under Trump, blasted the former president on… Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting and exhibitions , Saturday in Dallas. Sarah Matthews, a former deputy White House press secretary under Trump, blasted the former president on Sunday for some of his comments he made about President Joe Biden at the NRA convention. More from AFP/Getty Images

This is not the first time that Trump has made similar remarks about the “electric chair” towards his political opponents. In 2022, Trump said he would be sentenced to the “electric chair” if he faced the same corruption allegations that have been leveled against President Biden and Hunter Biden.

Newsweek contacted the Trump and Biden campaigns by email Sunday morning. This story will be updated with any statements provided.

Matthews, who served in the Trump administration between June 2020 and January 2021, believes the former president's rhetoric has become “normalized.”

“I think it's sad because we've normalized this rhetoric with Trump. Some Americans don't even think twice when he makes these comments because they're so conditioned and used to him talking like that. But it's not normal, we shouldn't “The Republican presidential candidate is making jokes about executing the sitting US president,” she said.

The NRA officially endorsed Trump for president moments before he took the stage.

MSNBC's The Weekend co-host Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), questioned Trump's “signalling” with his “electric chair” remarks.

“The projection that Biden would take money from Russia and all these places, we know that. But, when you stand in front of a group like the NRA, when you stand in front of a group that has very, very strong on this administration, the Biden administration and Donald Trump for that matter, what is the signal, coming a little from inside the bubble with Trump, what is the signal happening there, is that also egregious to comment on the execution of a president? Or is it something more or something less, is it just Trump standing there and talking?” he asked the panel.

Trump will face Biden for the second time in November. Polls in recent months have shown that the rematch will be close.

As he looks ahead to November, Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to go on trial in a criminal case. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in his secret trial, which continues Monday. The former president has repeatedly said that the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as well as other criminal and civil prosecutions involving him, were politically motivated.

