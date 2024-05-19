The rich connotation of China-Russia cooperation will continue to be enriched: Global Times editorial

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Presidents of China Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sign and issue a joint statement on deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new time. Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. Xi held talks with Putin, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua

Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a two-day state visit to China. China's Foreign Ministry called President Putin's visit “particularly timely and fruitful.” On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the two heads of state signed and issued a joint statement on deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era ( hereinafter referred to as the joint declaration). ). The joint statement is more than 12,000 words long, with the word “cooperation” appearing more than 130 times.

Currently, China-Russia relations are at their best level in history, and this year marks an important milestone in the development of relations between the two countries. Looking back, the pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia rests on a solid foundation and strong internal momentum, ensuring the common economic and social development and integration of the two countries. Looking ahead, pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia provides an important guarantee for tapping the development potential of the two sides and exploring long-term independent development. Obviously, the development of relations between the two countries is not a temporary expedient but has strong internal momentum and intrinsic value.

The rich connotation of China-Russia cooperation will continue to be enriched and elevated, and this is highly certain. For example, in terms of economic and trade cooperation, trade in traditional labor-intensive and low value-added electromechanical products once constituted the mainstream of China-Russia economic and trade cooperation. However, in recent years, high value-added products represented by automobiles and engineering machinery have developed rapidly. In 2023, Russia has become the top destination for Chinese automobile exports, with more than 900,000 vehicles exported to Russia. In addition, many Chinese brands of mobile phones, household appliances, engineering machinery and other products are gaining recognition and popularity in the Russian market. Thanks to their high quality, durability and cost-effectiveness, they are increasingly appreciated by Russian consumers.

Based on mutual benefits, China and Russia continue to promote pragmatic cooperation, benefiting the people of the two countries. Maintaining a solid foundation in traditional areas such as economy and trade, energy and agriculture is an important basis for maintaining good cooperation dynamics. Cooperation projects in these areas also constitute important starting points for further development. For example, in the agricultural field, China and Russia have very complementary advantages. If coordination efforts in the areas of standard certification, technical specifications and other areas of bilateral trade in agricultural products continue to intensify, it will lay the foundation for the development of the China Agricultural Cooperation Experimental Demonstration Zone. -Russian proposed in the joint declaration.

At the same time, new fields such as artificial intelligence, high technology and basic research are also realistic choices for cooperation between the two sides. Especially in the context of the continued impact of anti-globalization trends such as “decoupling” and “small field, high fence”, deepening pragmatic cooperation in the new era between China and Russia will help counter obstacles and external restrictions on technology development space. of both countries, ensuring high-level technological development on both sides. More importantly, unlocking the potential for cooperation in cutting-edge areas will help the two countries grasp future development trends. Strategic cooperation between China and Russia is therefore a proactive effort rather than a passive response.

Particularly, with the deepening of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, international cutting-edge technological development has the characteristics of multiple breakthroughs and intersections in various fields. China's technology and industry are improving rapidly, with the obvious characteristic of “engineering dividend”, and the scale and intensity of investment in basic research and development is constantly increasing. In the international high-tech competition, China is gradually moving from “keeping up” to “keeping pace” and even “leading” in some fields. This means that through cooperation with Russia in new fields, the bilateral development of mutual technological benefits can be effectively promoted, helping China's technological research and development expand to more application scenarios, benefiting enterprises. and to people from both sides, promoting bilateral and even regional technological standards and norms. interoperability, and jointly catch up or even lead the future trend of cutting-edge development.

The current period provides an important window for practical economic and trade cooperation between China and Russia, and the two sides' ties in political, economic, technological and cultural fields will continue to strengthen. This will not only help promote bilateral economic development and boost growth potential, but also promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, sharing everyone's development dividends, gradually realizing economic recovery and development and making a greater contribution to promoting inclusion and benefits. economic globalization. As President Xi Jinping said, the steady development of China-Russia relations is not only in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, but is also conducive to the peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world as a whole.