Nawaz Sharif accuses Imran Khan of 'stabbing him in the back' after elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has accused Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan of “stabbing him in the back” in 2013 by organizing protest rallies despite assurances of cooperation after the elections, Dawn reported.

Addressing a meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the PML-N in Lahore, Nawaz said that after assuming power in 2013, he visited Imran at his residence in Banigala and they agreed of a working relationship in the interest of the country.

Nawaz further said that Imran then went to London with other political leaders where a “plot was hatched” that protests would be launched in the country upon the latter's return, Dawn reported.

Nawaz said he was baffled by the development, adding that he should have been informed about the matter or the PTI's reservations, the report said.

“I visit you and you stab me in the back assuring me to cooperate, then you start protests in Islamabad’s D-Chowk?” Dawn quoted Nawaz as saying.

He added that his office had also called for a police crackdown on the protests, but he had asked them to desist, Dawn reported.

The former prime minister added that it was common knowledge that his government did not prevent the formation of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the 2013 elections, although it was able to do so through of a coalition.

“We call for accountability of those who destroyed and ruined Pakistan,” the PML(N) leader said.

Urging the people to judge which political party served them best, Nawaz said they should consider these aspects before casting their vote.

“I have the right to ask my nation this question: what do you think, before voting, about the performance of Nawaz Sharif and what was that of his opponents?… the nation should answer this question. J “I have a slight complaint against the nation. Moreover, a Prime Minister is removed from office in a false case of denial of salary to his son and the nation remains silent, it is not fair,” the former said. Prime Minister.

Addressing the meeting, Nawaz said false accusations against the party had been “exposed”.

Hailing the performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he also predicted a turnaround in the country's fortunes in the future, according to Dawn.

Speaking before him, the Prime Minister said he was at peace with the resignation as PML(N) chief and wanted his brother to take over as party president.

