'After June 4, action against corruption will be intensified…': PM Modi in Bengal's Purulia

On May 19, Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi denounced the Indian bloc, saying it would not allow corrupt people to stay out of jail.

Addressing a political rally in Purulia, West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying by the news agency. YEARS“I say it now, I will not let the corrupt live outside the prison… Modi gives you another guarantee: after June 4, when we form the new government, the corrupt will have to spend their entire life in prison.”

He also criticized the Trinamool Congress-led Mamata Banerjee government, saying the people of TMC are questioning the character of Sandeshkhali's sisters. He claimed that the girls of Bengal would respond to the TMC by destroying it with their votes.

“To protect 'their Shahjahan', TMC people are questioning the character of Sandeshkhali sisters. The kind of language they (TMC) are using for them, Bengal girls will respond to TMC by destroying it through their votes .”

He also alleged that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was threatening ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha to appease the vote bank.

Phase 5 survey in West Bengal:

In the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls, 49 seats across 6 states and 2 Union Territories will be voted on on May 20.

Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag in West Bengal will go to polls on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

With input from the agency.

Published: May 19, 2024, 02:55 PM IST

