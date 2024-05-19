Elise Stefanik and Fox News Shannon Bream argue over New York report questioning her support for Donald Trump





Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Sunday pushed back against “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream for referencing a report that questioned her past support for former President Trump as his name continues to be discussed as his potential vice-presidential pick. .

In a conversation Sunday about Trump's shortlist for vice president, Bream referenced a New York Times report published in 2022 that included anecdotes about years-old comments Stefanik had criticized the former president.

“Shannon, it’s a shame that you’re quoting the New York Times,” Stefanik said before Bream interjected, “But they’re quoting you, Congresswoman.”

“No, no, no, Shannon…they're not quoting my friends. These names are not included because they are false defamations,” Stefanik said.

Bream cited a source in the Times who revealed that Stefanik told a New York radio station in August 2015 that Trump was “insulting women” and that his candidacy would harm the party's efforts to attract female voters.

“This is false defamation. And let me tell you…fact, Shannon, in 2016 I was attacked as the only Republican elected official in the Northeast who voted for President Trump,” Stefanik said. “Democrats have also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking me for this fact. So to say that I didn't support him is simply false. I am proud to have been one of his strongest supporters since he ran for office in 2016, which was my first re-election to the House.

Stefanik expressed confidence that Trump will be the next president of the United States, describing herself as one of his “strongest allies” in Congress.

The New York Republican later said “his record speaks for now,” prompting Bream to interject: “So let me ask you, because they're quoting you on a radio station, calling him insulting to women. Is this a misquote? Didn't you say that?

“I said the statement leaked by Democrats in 2016 was insulting,” Stefanik responded. “However, Shannon, I stood by him and supported him, and I strongly support him. And he did a lot to promote women in leadership positions, as well as to promote the economic opportunities for women that we saw during the four years of his administration.

“It's a shame that you take a New York Times article and read negative quotes when in reality, I was the only Republican elected official in the Northeast who voted for him in 2016, who voted for him strongly supported, and I am proud to be one of its most faithful allies today,” she added.

“We know where you are today,” Bream replied. “People can read this article for themselves. Many people's names have been put into the record, and we will leave it at that. Obviously you support him now.

Stefanik is one of a series of names proposed for Trump's running mate. Earlier this month, she sidestepped questions about that prospect, noting that “many names” were under consideration.

