Party inquiry could examine Johnson's role in festive quiz, says Sajid Javid





A Whitehall investigation into potentially lockdown-breaking Christmas parties could examine Boris Johnson's participation in a festive quiz, the Health Secretary has said. THE Prime Minister is facing calls to respond to allegations he broke coronavirus rules, with Labor saying he may have misled Parliament. Sajid Javid said it would be to the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to decide whether to include the quiz in its investigation into parties believed to have taken place in winter 2020. The head of the civil service is already investigating claims about a Christmas party in December and the departure of Number 10 staff in November, as well as festive drinks at the Department for Education. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case investigates claims lockdown rules were broken (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire) Downing Street said Mr Johnson briefly attended the virtual quiz, which would have taken place on December 15 last year. An image published by the Sunday Mirror shows the Prime Minister surrounded by colleagues, one draped in tinsel and the other wearing a Santa hat, in Library No 10. The newspaper cited a source who said many staff were huddled in front of computers in their Downing Street offices, discussing questions and drinking alcohol while the quiz took place. The Tier 2 restrictions London was under on December 15 stipulated that there could be no mixing of households indoors, outside of support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outdoors. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to respond to allegations he broke coronavirus rules (Kirsty OConnor/PA) (PA Wire) Mr Javid told Sky News: I saw the photo of that quiz, like everyone else. What I see is a virtual quiz with the Prime Minister sitting at his desk. He added: I don't know all the details. What I can see is a virtual quiz. And Simon Case has been given a broad mandate to investigate anything that he thinks, any type of gathering in Downing Street, should be investigated on whatever day he wants. And so if he wants to look into that, he will, that will be a decision for him. It is not correct, in my opinion, for a minister to tell him what he should or should not investigate. Labor said the Prime Minister may have misled MPs after telling the House of Commons he had received assurances social distancing rules had not been broken by Number 10 in the year last. Sir Keir Starmer said it was very difficult to see how the Level 2 rules could have been followed in the quiz. Official guidelines state that there should be no working lunches or parties when it is a primarily social activity and were not exempt for business purposes. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the Prime Minister's credibility was in tatters. Asked on BBC Breakfast why Sir Keir has not called for Mr Johnson to resign, instead saying he is unfit to lead, Mr Lammy replied: Well, it must, ultimately be the Prime Minister's business. Learn more Covid-19: UK confirms first Omicron death Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines induce fewer antibodies against Omicron Lateral flow test kits not available on government website

