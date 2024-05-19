Elon Musk in Bali to launch Starlink satellite internet service





Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, landed on the picturesque island of Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday to embark on a mission to bring Starlink satellite internet service to the vast archipelago. Amid the lush landscapes and cultural richness of Bali, Musk arrived by private jet, ready to unveil Starlink's potential to revolutionize internet connectivity across Indonesia. His visit coincides with a historic ceremony alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo, which will take place at a public health clinic in Denpasar, the provincial capital of Bali. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister of Marine and Investment, warmly welcomed Musk, emphasizing the importance of strengthening connectivity in crucial sectors like health and education. Although details of the agreement between the Indonesian government and SpaceX remain confidential, Pandjaitan hinted at Starlink's commitment to providing affordable high-speed internet services to underserved and remote areas. Indonesia's vast expanse of 17,000 islands presents a formidable challenge to traditional internet providers, constrained by limited coverage and infrastructure. Musk's Starlink, operating via a network of low-orbit satellites, promises to close that gap, delivering faster internet speeds and nationwide coverage, especially in remote areas where connectivity is scarce. Before the ceremony, Minister of Communication and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi highlighted the urgent need for Starlink's intervention, emphasizing its potential to solve pressing problems in the health, education sectors and maritime transport. Beyond the launch event, Musk's itinerary includes participation in the 10th World Water Forum, reflecting his broader commitment to tackling global challenges. His visit to Bali follows commitments from other tech titans like Apple CEO Tim Cook and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, signaling Indonesia's growing importance as an innovation hub and digital investments. Under the leadership of President Widodo, Indonesia has embarked on an ambitious agenda to harness digital technology and boost economic growth. Aspiring to become one of the world's leading economies by 2045, Indonesia sees partnerships with tech pioneers like Musk as key to realizing its vision of a digital future.

