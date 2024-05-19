Xi's vital role The Irish Times





Vladimir Putin's visit to China last week, his first foreign trip since beginning a fifth presidential term, demonstrated the strength and growing importance of his friendship with Xi Jinping. And he reaffirmed their shared determination to protect what they assert are their legitimate security interests against U.S. military deterrence and economic sanctions. The two leaders did not repeat the declaration of unbridled friendship they made just before Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But a joint statement made clear that, despite Western appeals to Xi, the war brought Russia and China closer together. Last year, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China's largest oil supplier and Chinese products replaced many European products in Russian stores. As part of a broader effort to protect their economies from Western sanctions, much of their trade is now conducted in rubles and yuan rather than U.S. dollars. Their joint statement was particularly blunt in its criticism of the United States, which they accused of undermining global stability and security through a policy of dual containment of Russia and China. They promised to strengthen cooperation and coordination in response to what they described as unconstructive and hostile U.S. actions. Xi maintains an official policy of neutrality in the Ukraine war, but his diplomatic and economic support has been crucial to Putin's war effort. Although China has not supplied weapons to Russia, Western governments complain that Chinese companies export dual-use components, such as drones, jet engines and semiconductors, which could be used in weapons production. Ukraine has become the biggest obstacle to better relations between China and the European Union and Xi is under pressure from European leaders on the issue. He supported Emmanuel Macron's call for an Olympic truce, but when he took the proposal to Putin in Beijing, the Russian leader rejected it. China has not yet confirmed that it will attend a peace conference in Switzerland next month, to which Russia has not been invited. The starting point of the conference is the Ukrainian peace plan, which demands the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, including Crimea. Russia's recent advances on the battlefield mean that Ukraine's war aims can only be fully achieved if the situation is reversed in a military campaign that could last years and cost many lives additional. If Russia wants to be included in a peace process, next month's conference will have to move Ukraine from its current position. Xi last week reiterated China's commitment to playing a role in facilitating a negotiated settlement to the war. He is in a unique position to urge Putin to reciprocate any Ukrainian decision. It is in the interests of China, Russia, Europe and above all the Ukrainian people that he does so.

