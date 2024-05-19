The Guardian's take on net zero: a bank-led green transition won't work for Britain | Editorial





TBoth Heresa May and Boris Johnson have argued for a leveling up and a state-backed green transition supported by an industrial strategy. Neither were delivered and their successor, Rishi Sunak, repudiated their legacy as Prime Minister. It relies on the City to generate growth, with banks determining the rate of investment to meet the challenge of the climate emergency. It's a recipe for failure. The Climate Change Committee (CCC), the government's independent advisers on reducing carbon emissions, warned last year against worryingly slow progress towards achieving net zero emissions targets. The government is not committing to what it will take to decarbonize. Weaning the country off fossil fuels and transitioning to green energy is a complex transition that should be the job of the state, not the free market. Yet Britain ranks last in terms of public spending on renewable energy in the United States. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Just in the offshore industry 30,000 Workers could be left without a way out by 2030 without new roles in green industries. Relying on big finance to close this gap will consolidate today's failing model, which emphasizes the need to attract large capital flows through deregulation and privatization, thereby strengthening the power of financial services during booms and busts and weakening labor rights. The other side of the coin is a larger trade deficit and a destructive redistribution policy towards asset owners and towards London. In many advanced economies, employment in manufacturing has shifted to the service sector. But British deindustrialization went further and faster. In 1990, the UK ranked seventh in the world in terms of manufacturing competitiveness. It slipped to 15th in 2021, far behind its G7 peers. Reversing this trend is vital for the UK's economic and environmental prospects, as a major report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) published last week makes clear. It advocates for a green industrial strategy that can harness the country's existing assets in wind power, heat pumps and green transport to reduce carbon emissions, produce cleaner growth and redistribute employment opportunities. employment outside the southeast. While the UK's share of global green exports has halved since the 1990s, the report says focusing on its clean technology exports could help the country reindustrialize. The CCC said Reaching net zero emissions by 2050 will cost an extra 50 billion a year by 2030. The IPPR shows that Britain can get an economic return on this spend. The tension between state-supported industrial growth and a private financial model is real. Those who favor the banking sector say it can expand across the country. The historic risks are documented: the harbinger of the financial crash came a year earlier, in 2007, when Newcastle's Northern Rock experienced the UK's first banking panic. since 1866. Labor should see, in a fair green transition, a opportunity to change the country from one dominated by private and selfish interests. The myth that Britain developed without state interference is surprisingly tenacious. The 19th-century German economist Friedrich List aptly understood British claims that it was a free-trade, free-market economy struggling against dirigiste European competitors. Rather, he concluded that Britain was the first country to ruthlessly perfect an industrial strategy of restrictions, privileges and incentives to get rich. The country will need to regain this intelligence to reach net zero and, in doing so, avoid becoming collateral damage in the brewing Sino-American conflict. trade war on clean technologies.

