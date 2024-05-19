Anti-Israeli messages, cheap offers: Turkish tourism in Jerusalem





Late last month, a Turkish tourist visiting Israel stabbed a police officer in Jerusalem's Old City and was later shot dead on the spot. The terrorist attack, which lightly injured the officer, raised questions about the presence of Turkish tourism in Israel. The answer is yes, there is Turkish tourism, but not necessarily in the positive sense of the term. Every year, around 30,000 Turkish tourists enter Israel. Several Turkish Islamist organizations are behind these tourist groups, the most important being TIKA, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, which depends on the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism and headed by Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, a close collaborator of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In 2017, Turkey's former Minister of Culture and Tourism visited the Temple Mount and encouraged Muslims around the world to visit these holy sites. 3 View the gallery Turkish flag, Temple Mount (Photo: Shutterstock) Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, director general of the Waqf responsible for Islamic holy sites, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, expressed his desire to see more Turkish visitors, noting that these visits help affirm that Jerusalem and the mosque belong to the Islam. In 2023, TIKA's president visited Jerusalem and inaugurated a music venue funded by the agency at the Yabous Cultural Center, which hosts artists and writers with a clearly anti-Israeli stance, including those affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The TIKA president also hosted an iftar dinner at the Ambassador Hotel, with chief guest Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, a former mufti of Jerusalem who had previously been arrested for incitement. Opposite the entrance to the Western Wall, on Chain Street, is “Khan Abu Khadija”, a cafe created by TIKA to cater to Turkish tourists. The cafe's Facebook page reveals the large number of Turkish tourists and their affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood. The cafe's walls feature images of Sultan Abdul Hamid II, who opposed the creation of a Jewish state during Herzl's era, and President Erdogan, alongside Turkish flags. 3 View the gallery Khan Abou Khadija (Photo: Shalev Shalom) The cafe offers books and souvenirs featuring the Palestinian and Turkish flags with the Temple Mount in the center. It is managed by Imad Abu Khadija, a resident of the Old City of Jerusalem. Tourists receive a special guide promoting Erdogan and the Muslim Brotherhood's messages about Jerusalem, all funded by the Turkish government. In 2018, the Shin Bet arrested Turkish professor Cemil Tekeli, visiting as a tourist, on suspicion of transferring funds from Turkey to Hamas in the West Bank. According to the organization, Tekeli was part of the Turkish branch of Hamas, led by Jihad Yaghmour. A study by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA), founded by Haim Silberstein, former senior advisor to the Ministry of Tourism and current leader of the Keep Jerusalem initiative, shows that Turkish-led Islamic tourism also comes from other capitals European at reduced prices. rates. One of the main groups, Golden Dome Travel, offers tours to Jerusalem whose central theme is the promotion of Islamic tourism as a counterbalance to Christian and Jewish tourism. The Golden Dome Travels Facebook page lists tour dates in Turkish and English, emphasizing Islamic history and Ottoman heritage. They offer affordable packages, with a six-day tour, including accommodation, food and a guide, costing around 5,000 shekels. Their goal is to make visitors ambassadors for Al-Aqsa around the world, with a marketing slogan featuring a woman wearing the hijab against the backdrop of the Dome of the Rock: “We are returning today. We will come back again. We will always be here. We will never give up.” 3 View the gallery Some Turkish tourists return home deeply influenced by these tours. For example, Kemal Kahraman wrote an article titled “The Road to Jerusalem,” describing how their guide discouraged the use of the term “Israel” for Jerusalem, emphasizing “Palestine” instead. Similarly, Turkish tourist Ismail Yasin expressed concern about the low number of Muslim visitors to Jerusalem and accused Israeli forces of representing occupation and aggression. Ran Yishai, research director at the JCPA, which monitors Turkish activities in Jerusalem, was not surprised by the identity of the Turkish aggressor nor by President Erdogan's policies. “I would be surprised if another week passes without an appropriate Israeli response to the absurd situation in which Turkish entities promoting their government's agenda continue to operate in Jerusalem,” Yishai told Ynet. He urged the Jerusalem municipality, the Israeli police and the prime minister's office to call an emergency meeting to curb Turkey's dangerous influence in the capital. Yishai, former director general of the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry and former ambassador, added: “In 2019, Israel Katz, then foreign minister, declared a fight against Turkish influence and the flags disappeared from the streets. “There is no reason for Turkey to do this at home in Jerusalem or anywhere else while inciting and supporting terrorism to restore Jerusalem to the era of the Ottoman and Islamic Caliphate.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/travel/article/hkoblaw70 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos