PM Modi to arrive in Odisha today and hold roadshow in Puri on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Odisha on Sunday for a two-day trip to the state. He is expected to hold a roadshow in the pilgrimage town of Puri on Monday morning. Later in the day, he will address two public meetings in Cuttack and Angul.

Soon after arriving at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here in the evening, the Prime Minister went straight to the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Ram Mandir Square, where he 's huddled with top leaders and strategists for 30 minutes from 7:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. 7:45 p.m. Sources said the Prime Minister reviewed the party's performance in the first phase of elections in the state held on May 13. In addition, he also reviewed the campaign strategy implemented so far.

The Prime Minister said June 4 was the expiry date of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha and the BJP would form its government in the state on June 10.

After declaring that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form its government in Odisha on June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be making extra efforts in the state to ensure that the bold mission he has set for himself is accomplished smoothly and that he gains no embarrassment as he witnessed in 2014 and 2019.

In 2014 and 2019, although the BJP had set its sights on coming to power by ousting the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from power, it suffered miserably, largely due to a poor base organizational at the base.

The Prime Minister has already addressed six election meetings and held a roadshow during his two previous trips to Odisha earlier this month.

On Monday morning, the Prime Minister will offer prayers to Lord Jagannath and Puri and will later hold a grand roadshow there. Subsequently, he addressed two public meetings, one at Cuttack and the other at Angul in the Dhenkanal parliamentary constituency.

The BJP has fielded Bhartruhari Mahtab, a former BJD MP, as its Lok Sabha candidate. Rudra Narayan Pani, a firebrand BJP leader, is contesting from Dhenkanal seat.

The BJP has nominated the party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri parliamentary constituency.

On May 6, the Prime Minister addressed two public meetings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur. Four days later, on June 10, he organized an impressive roadshow in the state capital, Bhubaneswar. The next day, May 11, he embarked on a marathon campaign schedule by addressing three election rallies in Phulbani, Bolangir and Bargarh.

The BJP also roped in the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Assam and Rajasthan and many senior central ministers during the Odisha election campaign to canvass for party candidates. Besides, hundreds of BJP workers from different parts of the country are also actively involved in the campaign process.

In his previous public meetings, the Prime Minister launched an all-out attack on the Naveen Patnaik government on many issues, including alleged failure of governance, corruption, nepotism and lawlessness.

Besides, the Prime Minister has put the Naveen Patnaik government in the dock for the mysterious disappearance of Lord Jagannath's Ratna Bhandar keys. He challenged CM Naveen Patnaik to explain under what circumstances the keys went missing and whether all the precious stones and ornaments of Ratna Bhandar are safe.

Among all the issues raised by the Prime Minister and other ministers during the campaign, Odia Asmita (pride of Odia) was the main issue as Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting chief ministers of Assam, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan were seen emphatically focusing on this issue.

BJP leaders promised the people of Odisha to appoint a young and healthy Odia man as the chief minister of Odisha.