New investigation reveals alleged illicit dealings of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case





Islamabad [Pakistan]May 19 (ANI): A recent investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has brought to light fresh allegations of corruption against Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, as reported by Geo News.

The investigation revealed that Khan had illegally received and sold seven watches associated with the deposit of state gifts during his tenure as head of the country.

The new case revolves around accusations of possessing and selling ten high-value gifts without proper declaration to the relevant authorities or deposit in the Toshakhana, as required by law. As per regulations, any gift received by the head of state, first lady or president exceeding the value of PKR 30,000 must be registered in the state gift repository, according to Geo News.

It was revealed in the investigation report that Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, also convicted in a previous Toshakhana case, had received and kept a watch as well as jewelry, including a ring and a necklace, which should have been subject to gift deposit.

The report further clarifies that state gifts were acquired or retained at significantly lower prices. An appraisal carried out during the investigation revealed discrepancies, with the valuation of luxury items being assessed by an inexperienced private appraiser. This appraiser lacked the necessary expertise and experience, resulting in undervalued appraisals.

One of the items in dispute was a Graff watch, the sale of which was considered a “deliberate and coordinated effort” to provide unfair advantages to the buyer. This watch was sold to Mohammad Shafiq for PKR 5,10,00,000 even before its preservation, the entire preservation cost of PKR 2,00,00,000 was also paid by Shafiq to the Protocol Section staff, while the remaining amount was handed over to the deputy protocol section, the Geo News report added.

Subsequent assessments by the Federal Board of Revenue, the Ministry of Industry and the Pakistan Gems and Jewelery Traders and Exporters Association indicated that the value of the withheld gifts was significantly higher than initially estimated by the private appraiser.

Following these findings, the NAB was granted permission to conduct further investigations against Khan and Bushra Bibi. The two individuals were issued separate summons notices, which they challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Bushra Bibi's appeal is scheduled for June 4, while Khan's is expected to be heard on June 24.

It is worth noting that Khan and his wife had previously been convicted of corrupt practices related to the deposit of state gifts in the Toshakhana case. However, their sentences were later suspended by the IHC, leaving their appeals against the conviction pending in court, Geo News reported. (ANI)

