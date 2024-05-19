Pakistan and British media bark for Arvind Kejriwal; Demonizes PM Modi, India and Bangladesh: OPED

OPED By: Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury

Building on a recent statement by Arvind Kejriwal, a corruption-plagued leader and close friend of India's enemies, Pakistan's leading English-language daily, The Dawn, published an article by Jawed Naqvi. Through this article, the newspaper notoriously tried to demonize India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bangladesh.

The article begins by quoting Kejriwal: India once lectured the world on democracy, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi it has been reduced to imitating democracy critics in Pakistan, Russia and Bangladesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Then he goes further to state that Kejriwal is claiming that Modi is losing the elections. If he won by chance, he would have stolen a leaf from President Vladimir Putin, who imprisoned his opponents to win by a huge margin.

Arvind Kejriwal accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying, “He locked up various political opponents and killed others to score high in the elections.

Terming Pakistani pro-jihad and anti-Semitic politician Imran Khan as Pakistan's greatest leader, Kejriwal said Khan was imprisoned by his opponents to bring about his defeat.

Arvind Kejriwal also accused Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of imprisoning political opponents to steal elections.

While pointing to the leaders of India's opposition alliance, Kejriwal said, “If he wins, Modi will permanently jail Udhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, among others.”

Kejriwal added: The dictatorship in our country is not acceptable. India has never seen such a period in the last 75 years, putting opposition leaders in jail. He further alleged that the Narendra Modis government was harassing Indian National Congress, TMP Party leader Mamata Banerjees and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalins DMK.

He said: Put everyone in jail. There will then be only one party and one leader, but democracy will not survive. We must not let this happen.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, a member of the al-Qaeda-linked Bangladesh Nationalist Party and another The called reporter asked US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller what is your response to India's summoning of the US diplomat following comments regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and how do you view the recent political unrest in India, including the government freeze. bank account of the opposition party? As described by Amnesty International, the repression against the opposition is reaching a crisis point in the run-up to national elections.

Inanswer, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “We continue to monitor these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a way that will make effective campaigning difficult in the upcoming elections. We encourage fair, transparent and expeditious legal processes for each of these matters. Regarding your first question, I'm not going to talk about private diplomatic conversations, but of course what we have said publicly is what I just said here, which is that we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal procedures. . We believe that no one should object to this.

This particular incident had clearly proven the existence of a deep nexus between Arvind Kejriwal and the ultra-Islamist forces as well as the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). Now, thanks to the latest article in a Pakistani newspaper, Kejriwal's secret romance with Pakistan is proven once again.

At the same time, the British newspaper The Guardian published a long article targeting Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah. The article states: For 40 years, Amit Shah has been at the side of Narendra Modis, his confidant, consigliere and executioner. Today, he is the second most powerful man in India and is radically reshaping the country.

In April, ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, The Guardian published a editorial titled Fixing a Victory by Banning Dissent Harms Democracy, where it says: The world's biggest elections begin this weekend in India, as the race for the country's leadership has been affirmed.Alreadybeen won. If Narendra Modi were to win a third term with a large parliamentary majority, his result would be comparable to that of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Whatever the outcome, the loser will be Indian democracy. Unlike Mr. Nehru, who anonymouslycriticalDespite his own leadership, Mr. Modi has little time for his adversaries.

Democracies work best when there is a competition of ideas and equal treatment of citizens in daily administration. These are rare in Modis India. The main opposition Congress party has its bank accounts restoredfrozen. It can't be a coincidence that all major IndianThe politiciansThe people arrested by police and tax authorities belong to the opposition and none belong to the ruling party. Arming India's judiciary seems pointless, as Mr. Modi can massively outspend his rivals. Since 2018, the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party hasreceivedabout 1.25 billion comes from wealthy donors, more than all other political parties combined.

After reading this editorial, everyone can understand the intentions of the British daily. He wanted to achieve two goals in one fell swoop, to smear Indian democracy and portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a cruel dictator.

For the British and Western media, such attempts are not new. For years, there has been continuous propaganda targeting Mr. Modi and the BJP. And of course, it is not difficult to understand why the Indian National Congress is behind such anti-Indian propaganda. Rahul Gandhi does this through his PR agencies in the West.

If we carefully look at the ongoing anti-India propaganda in the British, American and Pakistani media, we can easily understand the degree of desperation of these hostile forces, who are trying to establish their subordinate elements such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and d 'others. with the notorious agenda of transforming India into a ship state. Patriotic forces in India must confront this conspiracy in unison.