Biden, Trump pinning hopes on debate to give them an edgeExBulletin





The fight between Joe Biden and Donald Trump promises to be close and each candidate hopes that the next debates will tilt the campaign in their favor.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: When we deliver on the promise of America for all Americans, the nation changes for the better. Everything from the economy to everything is growing.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Now they want to move to an electric vehicle. Everyone should have an electric car. Isn't that wonderful? They don't go far.

(BOOOING)

ASSET: Besides, it ends on the first day.

TAMARA KEITH, HOST:

Dueling visions for the country that will soon reach the debate stage. NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson joins us now. Hello, Mara.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Hi, Tam.

KEITH: Hey. So President Biden was at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Friday. Former President Trump was in Saint Paul. Trump spoke to the NRA last night in Dallas. It's Morehouse College for Biden today, and we have more on that elsewhere in the program. But generally speaking, where is the campaign today? Like, what's your reading 10,000 feet from where we are?

LIASSON: From what I know at 10,000 feet where the campaign is today, it's very close, but based on public polling, Donald Trump has a small lead in what I would call the battleground states prominent. This is Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin combined. He has a bigger lead in the second-tier battleground states — Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

And the reason isn't that Trump is surpassing his 2020 numbers. He's not. That's because Biden is underperforming compared to his 2020 numbers. He has lost support from some key Democratic constituencies: young people, African American and Hispanic voters. And under normal political circumstances, we'd say Trump is the slight favorite. He's running against a historically weak incumbent, and re-election campaigns are usually referendums on the incumbent. And this is what this race looks like so far: a referendum on Biden. And it's showing because some Democratic incumbent senators and key candidates are ahead of Biden in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona.

However, we are not in normal political circumstances. This is actually a race between two incumbents. Biden will spend tens of millions of dollars to make this race a binary choice or, if he's lucky, a referendum on Donald Trump. He's trying to remind people of everything they didn't like about Trump but have forgotten.

KEITH: This race seems both static and unstable. And this week, there was this big development. Biden and Trump agreed to two debates. Since then, Trump has insisted on doing more. What does the former president propose?

LIASSON: Well, you're right. Both candidates agreed to a CNN debate in June and an ABC debate in September. Donald Trump now says he wants a third debate organized by Fox News and a fourth debate organized by NBC and Telemundo. Joe Biden says no. The initial agreement suits him. I think Trump thinks the more exposure he gets on TV, the more horrible he'll look, so he thinks the more debates there are, the better it will be for him.

KEITH: They both seem pretty confident in that, that the debates are better for themselves. Trump also said he would require drug testing before the first debate, which leads me to ask you, Mara: Do you really think these debates will happen?

LIASSON: I think these debates will take place. I think Donald Trump's approach to drug testing is his modus operandi. He made similar accusations in 2016. You know, he accuses his opponent, Biden, of either being senile or, if Biden performs well, like in the State of the Union, then he must be on drugs. But he did something very similar to Hillary Clinton in St. Louis. That didn't stop him from attending the third debate at the time. But Trump seems to be oscillating between portraying Biden as weak on the one hand and raising expectations of him on the other.

KEITH: And all of this is happening while the former president is on trial in Manhattan. In the courthouse one day, then again on the campaign trail – since testimony is expected to conclude this week, what are your takeaways from this trial?

LIASSON: Well, I think my takeaway is that people aren't really paying attention to the trial. The big question is what effect will a verdict have? We see polls of Republican primary voters saying they wouldn't vote for Trump if he were convicted, but that's a hypothetical question. But what interests me is Trump's strategy, you know? It has two parts. One is to delay, which he has succeeded in every other trial except this one in New York. The other strategy is to undermine confidence in the justice system, so that if he is not acquitted or fails to get a hung jury, he will be able to convince enough voters that the trial was been rigged and that he will be the victim of a witch hunt.

KEITH: Very good. It's Mara Liasson from NPR. Mara, thank you and I look forward to chatting with you again very soon on the NPR Politics podcast.

LIASSON: Me too.

