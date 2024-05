The Education of Lina Khan, Whose Superpower Breaks Monopolies

Steven Pearlstein in The Washington Post: It's one of the recurring plotlines in the psychodrama of American politics: a talented, charismatic young reformer goes to Washington, is lauded for taking on a corrupt, self-satisfied establishment— even, but is ultimately almost defeated. by inexperience, naivety and inflexible idealism. The latest Mr. Smith to hit the capital is Lina Khan, the Federal Trade Commission chairwoman who, at age 35, has become the cult hero and legal wunderkind of a new progressive movement determined to break economic and political chaos. power of big business and big tech.

One of Khan's priorities is ending 40 years of corporate mergers that enriched Wall Street and left industry after industry dominated by a handful of giant companies. She also pledges to harness the FTC's broad but rarely used powers to break up monopolies and prevent dominant companies from stifling competitors, crushing workers and small business suppliers, and extending their dominance to new areas. markets.

Khan's impatience to revitalize antitrust laws after what she often calls four decades of ineffective and irresponsible enforcement has not gone down well within the cozy bipartisan community of lawyers and economists specializing in antitrust. antitrust law, many of whom have previously worked at the FTC or the Antitrust Division. at the Ministry of Justice. Among the commission's professional staff, the reception varied from resentment to outright hostility. A series of management errors among recruits and a series of embarrassing defeats in court have undermined confidence in Khan, even among those who sympathize with his mission.

She also became a lightning rod for criticism and scorn from the business lobby and its media cheerleaders, while House Republicans made her the target of one of their partisan investigations. in progress. Apple went so far as to block Jon Stewart from having him as a guest on its Apple-hosted talk show companion podcast. Even more worrying, several companies that are targets of what they say are Khan's regulatory overreach, Walmart, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter, have launched constitutional challenges to his agency's power and independence, arguments that are likely to get a friendly audience from a conservative Supreme Court.

