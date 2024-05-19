Jokowi is still working on the composition of the KPK steering committee members





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Coordinator of the Special Office of the President Ari Dwipayana declared, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has not yet decided on the composition of the members of the selection committee (panel) of the candidates for leadership (capim) and the members of the supervisory board (Dewas) Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Ari also denied the circulation of a number of names allegedly chosen by Jokowi to become members of the selection committee. “So far, the President has not decided the names of the personalities who will be members of the KPK and Dewas selection committee. The names of potential candidates for the selection committee are still being formulated,” Ari said in his statement. , Sunday (5/19/2024). Also read: 9 former KPK commissioners write to the president to ask Jokowi not to choose problematic committees Ari affirmed that Jokowi respected the hopes and contribution of all elements of society in the formation of the Committee of Top Leaders and Dewas of the KPK. He said Jokowi also followed statutory regulations in determining the 9 people who would serve as panel members. “As the chairman pointed out, the KPK committee members who will be selected are good personalities, with integrity and keen to eradicate corruption,” Ari said. Ari also emphasized that the formation and appointment of the selection committee aims to strengthen the Corruption Eradication Commission and the corruption eradication system in Indonesia. Also read: Advantages and disadvantages of the composition of the KPK candidate panel which is dominated by government elements Quoted by Kompas.id, a number of names are circulating who are believed to be members of the KPK steering committee. Names being circulated include Finance and Development Monitoring Agency head Mr Yusuf Ateh, Financial Transactions Reporting and Analysis Center head Ivan Yustiavandana and Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Nezar Patria. There are also professors of criminal law at Airlangga University in Surabaya, Taufiq Rachman, deputy for finance and risk management at the Ministry of State Enterprises and PT PLN commissioner Nawal Nely, the head of the legal and human rights political strategy agency Ambeg Paramarta and IPB Chancellor Arief Satria. . Other names also emerged, namely Rezki Sri Wibowo, board member of Transparency International Indonesia, professor of Andalas University Faculty of Law Elwi Danil and general president of the Indonesian Lawyers Association Fauzie Yusuf Hasibuan. Also read: Jokowi says composition of KPK steering committee will be announced in June Then also appeared the executive director of the partnership and vice-chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK (period 2015-2019) Laode M Syarif, the academic and chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission committee 2019, Yenti Garnasih, and Deputy for Device Administration at the Ministry of State Secretariat Nanik Purwanti. Jokowi previously said that the KPK steering committee would be completed and announced in June 2024. “This has just been prepared, we will finish it in June,” Jokowi said in a press release at the Lacaria Central Market, North Kolaka, Southeast Sulawesi, Tuesday (14/5/ 2024), as reported in an official press release. “Yes (announced in June), it is only a preparation for the members of the selection committee,” he continued. Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.





