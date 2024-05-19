The love between Xi and Putin is a worrying sign for the West

Like a total war in Ukraine enters its third summer Following Putin's invasion in February 2022, the Russian and Chinese presidents used their 43rd official meeting in just 12 years to demonstrate their mutual admiration and support.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have committed to deepening their strategic partnership during a two-day summit in Beijing focusing on trade, diplomatic and military cooperation.

China will work with Russia to maintain fairness and justice in the world, Xi said outside the Great Hall of the People. This partnership is exemplary of what relations between neighboring states should be, Putin replied.

The two leaders took care to inflame geopolitical tension, expressing their serious concern about the United States' attempts to disrupt the strategic security balance in this region.

Russia and China traditionally treat each other with mutual distrust and hatred. Since the 17th century, when the Qing dynasty attacked Russian settlers in Manchuria, the consolidation of what is now Russia's Far East, establishing a vast 2,600-mile land border, has been characterized by Conflicts.

As recently as the Soviet era, the two countries came close to going to war again following the 1961 Sino-Soviet split as they struggled to control the communist world.

But everything changed when the USSR collapsed in the early 1990s and Russia and China, adopting their own forms of capitalism, began to exploit their natural economic synergy, with one providing much of the energy and raw materials that helped each other become a manufacturing superpower.

Bilateral trade has since increased, particularly over the past two years, as China has shielded the Russian economy from the impact of Western sanctions. Combined imports and exports totaled $240 billion ($190 billion) last year, three times more than in 2008 and 26% more than in 2022, as the war in Ukraine rages.

China, the world's top oil importer, now sources a third of its crude from its close neighbor, with Russia overtaking Saudi Arabia as China's biggest supplier last year. In return, Russia has bought more and more Chinese cars and smartphones while European and American brands have been asked to withdraw. The value of goods shipped from China to Russia has increased by two-thirds since the West imposed sanctions on Moscow.

This column often highlights the threat that geopolitical dangers could derail the global economy in a way that would disproportionately impact the West.

The escalation of hostilities between Israel and Palestine could further see Iran block the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf gateway through which tankers transport 25 million barrels of oil a day to world markets, a quarter of the world's supply. Blocking this energy pinch point would cause oil prices and inflation to explode, destroying plans to restore Western economic confidence by lowering interest rates.

Another major risk is our growing reliance on rare earth minerals as we move toward net zero. This is vital not only in the manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, wind turbine hubs and solar panels, but also in consumer electronics. China has more than a third of the known reserves of these 17 crucial elements, 10 times more than Australia and 20 times more than the United States.

After investing heavily, the People's Republic now controls as much as 70% of the world's current rare earth production and 85% of the total global capacity to process rare earths into usable form.

And China's growing interest in Taiwan is not just due to misplaced nationalism, given that Taiwan produces more than half of all semiconductors used in the world, a $600 billion global market, which is expected to triple over the next five years given the importance of chips in AI and other technologies. . Semiconductors will soon rival energy as the primary raw material for global growth.

But the strengthening of relations between Russia and China is also commensurate with the geopolitical threats we face.

Russia imports not only cars and machinery from China, but also essential military inputs needed to continue its war effort, including Western European components sent via China.

Moscow also now shares advanced military and aerospace technologies with Beijing, helping China with air defense systems and submarines. All of this has huge geopolitical implications.

The widespread lifting of sanctions also undermines Western hegemony. Russia re-exports oil through India, while conducting countless financial transactions through the United Arab Emirates, two supposed Western allies. Turkey and Kazakhstan are also moving closer to China, both serving as hubs for Russian parallel imports of goods shipped without authorization via third countries, despite sanctions.

A recent report from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) revealed a considerable change in the pattern of trade from Western Europe to the former Soviet republics, with exports from the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic having increased by 172% last year, with similar trends observed in Georgia and Armenia. as well as in Kazakhstan. It is hard not to view this official data as evidence, if only circumstantial, that the EU is breaking its own sanctions against Russia.

And then there is the huge increase in the use of the Chinese currency, rather than the dollar, in Sino-Russian trade. In 2016, only a tenth of Chinese exports to Russia were denominated in renminbi. Today it's two-thirds, the EBRD says, with the RMB's share of Russia's overall trade increasing almost tenfold, from less than 4% in 2021 to 33% today.

When a major energy exporter and the world's largest manufacturer stop trading in dollars, it seriously undermines the Americas' reserve currency status and all the economic power that goes with it.

It is easy to mock this Sino-Russian summit. Of course, Russia is the neediest partner, with China now buying more than half of Moscow's oil exports and being Russia's largest trading partner overall.

In contrast, trade with the US and EU is far more valuable to China, exceeding that with Russia by two and three times respectively. Russia is not even among China's top 10 trading partners.

Yet the deepening Sino-Russian relationship, at the heart of an emerging and commercially powerful anti-Western alliance, constitutes one of the most important developments of our time.

