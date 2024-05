China's top brass shows support for president

BEIJING (AP) China's top generals issued an unusually lavish statement of support for President Xi Jinping on Thursday as he moves to consolidate his power by cracking down on corruption in the military. Commanders of the 15 most powerful military departments wrote articles published in a special edition of the People's Liberation Army Daily, expressing their understanding of Xi's thoughts on defense and military reforms. Such statements usually contain little substance, but are important in showing support for a leader's policies. State media and Chinese military experts said the articles were the most voluminous since the abandonment of dogmatic Marxism in the late 1970s. “This is indeed a bit unusual. Xi Jinping needs a show of support as he strengthens his grip on the military,” said Zhang Ming, a political analyst at the University's School of International Studies. Renmin University in Beijing. As for the anti-corruption campaign targeting high-level officials, it is a “kind of demonstration of the military's strong support,” Zhang said. Xi already leads both the ruling Communist Party and its commission that exercises ultimate control over the 2.3 million-strong People's Liberation Army, the world's largest standing army. As the son of a top general and himself a former PLA officer, Xi enjoys greater authority over the armed forces than either of his presidential predecessors. His campaign against military corruption is seen as a measure to further strengthen this control. In recent months, Xi has ordered audits of military units to check for abuses, and this week it was announced that a former high-ranking general would be court-martialed on corruption charges. Gen. Gu Junshan previously served as deputy head of the General Logistics Department of the People's Liberation Army, a position that gave him broad powers over procurement, land use and construction contracts. China has for years sought to root out corruption, seen as weakening the military's fighting ability. The armed forces were ordered to abandon most of their commercial interests more than a decade ago, but a culture of opacity, authoritarianism and corruption continues to lead to abuses. However, as with anti-corruption campaigns against civilian officials, the fight against abuse in the military must be conducted carefully to avoid alienating officers who enjoy generous privileges and whom Xi sees as a key source of support for the ruling party.

