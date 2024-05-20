US indictment spells trouble for Turkish foreign minister over terrorism, money laundering

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

The U.S. federal case against an Iranian terrorism financier overseeing the activities of the IRGC's Quds Force in Turkey could pose significant problems for Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has long secretly facilitated the agents' efforts to finance global terrorism.

Behnam Shahriyari, a Quds Force general known in Turkey as Sayed Ali Akber Mir Vakili, met secretly with the Turkish foreign minister, who was then head of Turkey's intelligence agency MIT, in 2013. Although he was designated under U.S. sanctions in July 2011 for terrorism, with related charges, Shahriyari operated freely in Turkey with the assistance of senior Turkish officials, hatching plans to finance the Forces' global terrorist network. Quds.

Confidential documents obtained by Nordic Monitor revealed that Fidan was one of the main Turkish officials who aided and abetted the illegal activities of the Quds Force in Turkey and abroad. Following the Fidans' directives, Shahriyari was picked up at the airport by MIT agents, provided security, and escorted to meetings with senior Turkish government officials, including the then Prime Minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time, Ahmet Davutolu.

This was not Shahriyari's first visit to Türkiye; he had visited the country several times, according to a Turkish investigative file. He coordinated illegal activities on behalf of the Quds Force and met with Turkish operatives who had previously been convicted and served time for terrorism-related crimes due to their ties to the IRGC.

In 2011, Shahriyari was designated a Specially Designated National (SDN) by the U.S. Department of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under national security regulations related to global terrorism due to his involvement with a shipping company linked to the IRGC who provided material support. , including weapons, to Hezbollah on behalf of the IRGC.

Shahriyari, despite being a high-profile figure threatening the United States, Turkey's main NATO ally, and Turkey's national security, had no difficulty interacting with most high echelons of Turkish leadership, laundering Iranian state funds and facilitating the movement of IRGC oil through illicit schemes using Turkey's corporate, financial and banking systems.

On February 2, 2024, he and six other accomplices, including Turkish national Stk Ayan, a close associate of President Erdogan, were indicted by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York on multiple counts, including terrorism, evasion of sanctions, fraud and money. whitening. The suspects were accused of laundering and selling Iranian oil to clients in China, Russia and Syria to finance the Quds Force.

US indictment of IRGC Quds Force officials and their associates for billion-dollar oil laundering ring to finance terrorism:

us_v._shahriari_et_al_indictment

The indictment is the result of a lengthy investigation by several U.S. government agencies. This was announced by Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York; Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General of the United States; Lisa O. Monaco, Assistant Attorney General of the United States; Christopher A. Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security; and James Smith, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office.

The American indictment completes the Turkish investigation, disrupted in 2014 by the government of President Erdogan. Shahriyari emerged as one of the main suspects in an anti-terrorism investigation launched by Istanbul prosecutors on April 8, 2011, in case 2011/762. As Turkish investigators began tracing Shahriyari's connections in Turkey through wiretaps, surveillance and review of travel and banking records, they discovered his close association with Fidan.

The Turkish dossier confirmed Shahriyari's clandestine meeting with Fidan on October 23, 2013. In a wiretap dated October 21, 2013, at 9:35 p.m., Fidan was recorded speaking with Faruk Koca, a previously convicted Turkish national of terrorism because of his links. to a terrorist group supported by Iran. Without explicitly mentioning Shahriyari's name, Fidan asked if Koca welcomed Iranian visitors. Koca spoke of Shahriyari's imminent arrival and expressed the wish to meet Erdogan. Fidan assured him that he would take care of it.

Two minutes later, Koca called Shahriyari to inform him that he was planning his visit and that he had spoken to Fidan about the meeting. The next day at 9:32 p.m., Koca and Fidan spoke again according to wiretap recordings and discussed logistics and last-minute changes to arrangements. Erdogan's private meeting with the IRGC general was still unconfirmed at this stage, despite the fact that Fidan had spoken to the prime minister about Shahriyari's upcoming visit. Fidan also told Koca that the intelligence services would pick up Shahriyari at the airport.

The two men also discussed the possibility of getting help from Sefer Turan, Erdogan's chief advisor for the Middle East and also a suspect in the investigation into the Turkish IRGC network. Fidan said Turan would make arrangements for the meetings. In a wiretap dated October 23, 2013 at 6:12 p.m., Turan called Koca to tell him that he would also attend Shahriyari's meeting with Erdogan.

Wiretap recordings reveal that Shahriyari attached particular importance to his meetings in Ankara. When he couldn't immediately contact Koca on the phone, he called his longtime asset Hakk Seluk anl, a convicted criminal who had carried out bombings on behalf of the IRGC in the past, to ask to locate Koca and return his call. As requested, I called Koca to tell him that his boss, Shahriyari, had not been able to reach him. Koca then called Shahriyari to reassure him that the meeting would go ahead as planned.

On October 23, 2013, Shahriyari and his associates arrived in Türkiye. Fidan made necessary arrangements for Shahriyaris' travels in the country and also provided security services to ensure that he would not be under surveillance. They had no idea that the prosecutor's confidential investigation was underway and the police managed to photograph Shahriyari and his associates under surveillance.

Wiretap that recorded a telephone conversation between Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and an Iranian agent named Faruk Koca:

The meeting with Erdogan took place on October 25, 2013 at the Prime Minister's private residence in Ankara's Keiren district. The secret meeting was inadvertently revealed to the public by Erdogan himself in a speech he gave in the eastern province of Van on October 26. Erdogan described Shahriyari as an Iranian friend who came yesterday without mentioning his name and said he and his friend had talked about it. Muslims killed during the Syrian civil war.

After his meeting with Erdogan, Shahriyari returned to Iran on a plane operated by Turkish intelligence services, without needing to go through immigration and customs.

The IRGC Quds Force case in Turkey never went to trial because the Erdogan government hushed it up in February 2014 after learning of the investigation, which clearly incriminated senior government officials. The prosecutor leading the investigation was fired before he had the opportunity to obtain detention warrants for the suspects or file an indictment.

Shahriyari, Ayan and their Turkish and Iranian associates managed to evade justice thanks to Erdogan's intervention, apparently protecting pro-Iranian assets and aiding the IRGC's Quds Force handlers.

The US indictment reveals that Shahriyari continued to operate in Turkey after avoiding legal problems, intensifying Iran's illegal operations, particularly after the imposition of new US sanctions on Iran's oil sector in 2018. He helped build a complex network of shell companies in Turkey and Greece. , the United Arab Emirates, India, Russia, Oman and other countries to facilitate the sale of oil, then transferring billions of dollars to Iran through various schemes, including money smuggling cash and fictitious trade agreements.

The funds ultimately ended up in the Quds Force network to finance terrorist operations and Iranian-affiliated proxy groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah, Palestinian Hamas, and Islamic Jihad.

Shahriyari reported directly to Quds Force Commander Rostam Ghasemi, who had previously served as Iran's oil minister and transport and urban development minister, as well as Iran's chairman of the Committee for the Development of Iran-Syria Economic Relations. Together, they orchestrated a multibillion-dollar money laundering scheme to access sanctions-subject funds held by Turkish state bank Halkbank.

As the case moves through the U.S. federal court system, it may uncover additional evidence regarding the involvement and complicity of Turkish government officials in aiding and abetting Iran in financing activities global terrorists. This could pose a significant challenge to the Turkish president and his foreign minister, who have facilitated the operation of Shahriyari's illicit network with impunity.

Summary of the police investigation into IRGC Quds Force General Shahriyari and his Turkish contacts, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan:

Turkish_intelligence_chief_hosted_IRGC_General_wiretaps