Enjoy your dinner and the show







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivers a speech at the gala dinner of the 10th World Water Forum in Bali. Jokowi hopes this agenda can spark shared enthusiasm for environmental improvement. “Your Excellencies, good evening and welcome to Bali, Indonesia. Thank you for participating in the 10th World Water Forum and I hope that the spirit of solidarity this evening can lead us to great collaboration, to ensure the access for all to drinking water and sanitation”, Ujar Jokowi reported from his long conversation with the President of the YouTube Secretariat, Minggu (19/5/2024). Jokowi also welcomed the delegates who came. He hopes guests will enjoy the Indonesian specialties on offer as well as the dinner. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Please enjoy your dinner and the Indonesian show, thank you,” pungkasnya. Among the heads of state arriving in Bali are Prime Minister of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere. Then Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso also arrived, as well as former Hungarian President Janos Ader. Furthermore, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch has confirmed his presence but has not yet arrived in Bali. The President of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Dennis Francis, and the President of the World Water Council (WWC), Loc Fauchon, also arrived. Apart from this, other guests at the dinner were 17 ministers or ministerial officials, including from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, China, Congo, Egypt, France, Kenya, Palestine, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan. Then delegates from Brazil, Gambia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, Palau, Qatar, Solomon Islands, Federation of Saint -Kitts and Nevis, Slovakia, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu. Also present were representatives of international organizations, including the EU, the World Bank, the IPU (represented by the House of Representatives) and the United Nations Secretary-General (ESCAP). (azh/gbr)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7348063/jokowi-di-gala-dinner-wwf-bali-enjoy-your-dinner-and-the-performance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos