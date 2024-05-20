What we've learned so far about Trump's financial silence and what to watch for in the final days





NEW YORK (AP) Testimony in Donald Trump's secret trial is expected to conclude in the coming days, putting the historic case on track for jury deliberations that will determine whether it ends in a mistrial, acquittal or the first ever felony conviction of a former US president.

Over the course of a month, jurors heard testimony about sex and accounting, the tabloids and presidential politics. Their task will be to decide whether the prosecutors who charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records have proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Here's a look at what both sides argued, who's missing from the case, what to watch for in the final days and what prosecutors will need to prove to secure a conviction.

The prosecution's case

Using witnesses including a porn actor, a veteran tabloid editor and longtime Trump aides, the prosecution aimed to link the presumptive Republican nominee to the White House this year to a hush money scheme during the campaign presidential election of 2016 which resulted in the filing of false commercial files. to hide the alleged plot.

Jurors heard testimony that two women and a doorman were paid tens of thousands of dollars to remain silent during this campaign about stories that, if revealed, could have embarrassed Trump. Jurors heard sexual allegations, saw copies of texts, emails and checks and listened to a secret recording in which Trump and his then-lawyer can be heard discussing a plan to buy Trump's silence. 'a Playboy model.

One witness, David Pecker, a former publisher of the National Enquirer and a longtime friend of Trump's, said he agreed to be the eyes and ears of the Trump campaign by alerting it to any negative stories about him.

Actress Stormy Daniels told jurors, in sometimes graphic terms, about a sexual relationship she said she had with Trump in 2006; he denies everything. She explained that Michael Cohen, Trump's then-lawyer and personal fixer, offered her $130,000 to keep silent after she said she was looking for ways to sell the story and spread it.

Cohen, the prosecution's star witness, spent days on the stand recounting what he said was Trump's role in authorizing the hush money payments. Cohen described Trump as worried that stories alleging extramarital sex could harm his campaign standing with female voters and said the then-candidate asked him to remove those stories, quoting him as saying exhortations such as : “Do it and we must prevent this from happening.” out.

The defense position

Trump's legal team has yet to call any witnesses, and it remains unclear exactly what his lawyers will do when it comes their turn to present evidence.

But they have pointed out, in questioning prosecution witnesses, the specific areas where they believe they could sow doubt in the jury, challenging the fundamental premises of the case in the process.

They disputed Daniels' account of a sexual encounter in a hotel suite, with the actor facing aggressive cross-examination from a defense attorney who at one point said, “You invented all this, didn't you? Daniels said no.

And they suggested that Trump's celebrity status made him an easy target for extortion. They questioned the Los Angeles lawyer who brokered Daniels' deal involving other celebrities from whom he had previously extorted money in exchange for a client's silence.

But the most important cross-examination, by far, was that of Cohen. The defense tried to portray him as a glory-seeking fabulist who would do anything to help convict Trump.

The cross-examination began dramatically, with Trump lawyer Todd Blanche asking the former fixer if he remembered referring to the lawyer with an expletive on TikTok last month. Prosecutors objected, the judge summoned the parties to court and the matter was struck out. But the point was clear.

As the hours passed, Blanche refreshed Cohen's memories about a litany of colorful but often profane nicknames he had bestowed on Trump. The Cheeto-sprinkled cartoon villain was a way to portray Cohen as extremely biased, blinded by hatred, and therefore not credible.

There was also a barrage of questions about Cohen's past crimes and lies. Blanche forced Cohen to admit that he lied under oath during his own plea hearing in 2018 that he did not feel pressure to plead guilty. In a dramatic moment, Blanche suggested that Cohen was not telling the truth when he said he told Trump about paying Daniels before transferring $130,000 to his lawyer.

Blanche confronted Cohen with texts indicating that what he had in mind, at least initially, during the phone call were harassing calls he was receiving from an apparent 14-year-old prankster.

The strategy was predictable given Cohen's prominence in the case, but it is too early to say how it was adopted by the jury.

Missing links?

Several key figures in the saga were revealed in court, but were conspicuously absent from the witness box.

One is Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who said she had an affair with Trump and received $150,000 from the National Enquirer in a secret deal that Cohen helped broker. Keith Schiller, Trump's bodyguard, was described in court as the person who asked Daniels to find her. phone number in Trump's name and was an important intermediary for Cohen when he needed to reach Trump.

And then there's Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence for lying under oath in the New York attorney general's civil fraud case against Trump.

Weisselberg did not testify at the secret trial, but he counts because, according to Cohen, he was present at a discussion at Trump Tower that arguably most directly ties Trump and the reimbursements at the center of the case that prosecutors say fraudulent.

Cohen says the 2017 Trump Tower meeting took place on the cusp of Inauguration Day and that's where he, Trump and Weisselberg worked out the mechanisms for repaying Daniels' secret payment. There, Cohen said, they agreed that the lawyer would receive a total of $420,000 in monthly payments for what prosecutors said were deceptively billed as legal services.

He approved of it, Cohen said. “And he also said: This is going to be one hell of a trip to Washington.

It's unclear whether jurors wanted to hear from Weisselberg, but in a case that focuses more on paperwork than sex, the account of that meeting will likely be viewed by prosecutors as a key piece of evidence and will be It's important to see how they return to it as they conclude their case with closing statements.

What do you need to prove for a conviction?

To convict Trump of tampering with business records, prosecutors must convince jurors beyond a reasonable doubt that not only did he tamper with or cause a false seizure of business records, but that he did so with the intent to commit or conceal another crime. Any verdict must be unanimous.

Prosecutors say Trump recorded Cohen's reimbursement as legal fees to cover up several other crimes, including violations of campaign finance law and a violation of state election law, alleging a conspiracy to promote or prevent an election.

In his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo told jurors the case involves criminal conspiracy and cover-up, an illegal plot to undermine the integrity of a presidential election, and then the actions taken by Donald Trump to cover up this illegal election fraud. .

Specifically, prosecutors say, the payments made to McDougal, Daniels and the doorman violated federal restrictions on corporate and individual campaign contributions and were intended to conceal information harmful to voters.

Among other evidence, jurors heard testimony that Cohens 2018 was guilty of a campaign finance crime and the National Enquirers' non-prosecution agreement and $187,500 fine for paying McDougal , which the Federal Election Commission considered an illegal corporate contribution to Trump's campaign.

New York also has a misdemeanor charge of falsifying business records, which only requires proving that a defendant made or caused the false entries, but that is not part of Trump's case and will not be considered by jurors.

