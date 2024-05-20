Putin and Xi: a concern for Delhi

The 43rd meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week in Beijing underscores the growing anti-Western convergence of strategic interests between two of the world's longest-serving leaders.

The broad agenda laid out by the two leaders requires Delhi to carefully recalibrate its own great power relations and compensate where necessary to mitigate the negative consequences of the Sino-Russian acquiescence.

Since taking over as Russia's leader in 2000, Putin has made sustained efforts to strengthen ties with China, while exploring a modus vivendi with the West. At the turn of the 2000s, a booming China celebrated its special ties with the United States and Europe, but saw value in developing strong ties with Russia. Since his rise to the top in Beijing, Xi Jinping has challenged US primacy in Asia and strengthened his strong partnership with Russia.

As their contradictions with the United States began to deepen over the past decade, Putin and Xi elevated their bilateral collaboration to a comprehensive strategic partnership. On the eve of his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin traveled to Beijing to proclaim a no-holds-barred alliance.

Since then, Putin and Xi have surprised Western observers who argued that Russia and China cannot get too close to each other given the range of their competing regional geopolitical interests and the intensity of their economic issues with the West.

Yet Putin and Xi have shown they can put their differences aside to build a new axis anchored in their shared interest in challenging the West. The latest summit highlighted their efforts at policy coordination and mutual support on their respective national priorities, Ukraine for Russia and Taiwan for China.

Putin and Xi also denounced US interventions in Europe and their efforts to build new coalitions like the Quadrilateral Forum (of which India is a member alongside Australia, Japan and the United States). Putin and Xi also emphasized their commitment to building a multipolar world.

They reaffirmed their ambition to counter American hegemony in the field of international finance. If America has pressured China to limit its cooperation with Russia, the usually wooden Xi has thumbed his nose at Washington by giving Putin a rare hug.

Delhi, like many Western chancelleries, was betting on the thesis that Moscow and Beijing would not collaborate beyond a certain point. As a corollary to this thesis, Delhi hopes that Putin will not ignore India's concerns by getting too close to a China that has become India's main external challenge. The time has come for Delhi to re-examine its Russian thesis and its corollary.

Moscow is today more dependent than ever on Beijing, especially since Putin cut ties with the West by invading Ukraine. There is no doubt that China is the main partner in relations with Russia. Delhi has good reason to fear that Putin's support for Chinese positions in the Indo-Pacific region will undermine Indian efforts to build a multipolar Asia and amplify India's security vulnerabilities relative to China.