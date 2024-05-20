Politics
President Jokowi hopes the spirit of solidarity will strengthen collaboration to ensure access to clean water
MANGUPURA, BALIPOST.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomed delegates of the 10th World Water Forum to Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park (GWK), Bali, Sunday (19/5) evening.
Jokowi, in his speech, hoped that the spirit of solidarity manifested during the dinner could strengthen collaboration among the participating countries.
“I hope that the spirit of solidarity this evening can lead us to work together to ensure access to drinking water and sanitation for all,” President Jokowi was quoted as saying by the news agency. Antara.
The President welcomed the Heads of State and delegates of the 10th World Water Forum present that evening.
He thanked the guests who participated in the 10th World Water Forum.
Enjoy an Indonesian dinner and show, Jokowi said.
Previously, President Jokowi directly welcomed the heads of state and delegates of the 10th World Water Forum who arrived at GWK one by one.
Jokowi was also seen chatting with the guests present.
Heads of state and delegates of the 10th World Water Forum were treated to a banquet of traditional Indonesian dishes, accompanied by welcome performances in line with the theme of the World Water Forum. (km/balipost)
