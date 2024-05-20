Key points jurors will consider before verdict





The historic secret trial of former President Donald Trump is drawing to a close with fixer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen — the prosecution's star witness — set to wrap up his testimony when he returns to the stand Monday.

Jury deliberations loom as Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan asked prosecutors and the defense to prepare for closing arguments as early as Tuesday.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan asked prosecutors and the defense to prepare for closing arguments as early as Tuesday. P.A.

After four weeks of testimony, the 77-year-old ex-president could soon find himself a convicted or newly acquitted criminal.

Here are some of the main pieces of evidence and questions that jurors will consider once they begin to evaluate the case:

Is Michael Cohen credible?

Prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office called 19 witnesses over the past four weeks, but saved arguably the most important one for last: Cohen, who worked for Trump for about a decade.

It will be up to the jury of seven men and five women to decide whether Cohen, a convicted liar, can be trusted.

Prosecutors questioned Cohen, 57, for two days last week, painstakingly going over his lies and past misdeeds — likely in an effort to preempt Trump lawyers who were trying to eviscerate the ex-convict's credibility. .

Michael Cohen opened up about the lies he told to protect Trump in court during his days-long testimony. P.A.

Among them, he lied about the invoices he charged the Trump Organization to get reimbursed for his payment to porn star Stormy Daniels by labeling the fees as part of his retainer agreement, as well as a plea of guilt for lying to Congress about the work he was doing. d fact on a Trump real estate deal in Russia.

In an effort to sow doubt in jurors' minds, Trump's lawyers seized on some of those lies by seeking to portray Cohen as a serial fabulist determined to see his former longtime boss behind bars.

During an intense cross-examination late last week, defense attorney Todd Blanche questioned Cohen, in part, about his false confession under oath when he pleaded guilty to federal charges, notably tax fraud, in 2018.

Was it a lie? Correct? asked Blanche, to which Cohen replied, “Correct.”

In another example, Cohen admitted to sending his attorney fake legal rulings generated by artificial intelligence as part of his failed attempt last year to get out of supervised release early for guilty pleas related to the campaign finance and other crimes in Manhattan federal court.

How involved was Trump?

There's a good chance jurors will weigh the extent to which Cohen's actions were directed by Trump.

During his testimony last week, Cohen said matter-of-factly that Trump was intimately involved in every aspect of the alleged scheme to cover up sex stories that threatened to torpedo his 2016 presidential campaign — including the $130,000 payment. $ to Daniels who is at the heart of the project. the case.

Follow The Post's coverage of Trump's hush money trial

Keep up with the latest trial updates on The Post's live blog

Everything required Mr. Trump's approval, Cohen said, adding that Trump pledged to repay the money he paid and was constantly briefed on behind-the-scenes efforts to bury damaging stories.

What I was doing, I was doing at the direction and for the benefit of Mr. Trump, he has testified elsewhere about his role in a separate $150,000 payment in 2016 to Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who says he had an affair with Trump for a year. while he was married to his wife Melania.

Trump has denied the affairs happened, including Daniels' claim that she slept with him once in 2006 — an alleged tryst that she spoke about in court in detail.

His lawyers also questioned what he knew about Cohen's dealings, saying for example that Cohen lied about a key phone call he claimed he made to Trump about Daniels' payment.

Instead, Blanche claimed, Cohen was actually complaining to Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller, during the one-minute, 36-second phone conversation about harassment calls he was receiving from a prankster apparent age of 14.

Cohen admitted on the stand that at least part of the call involved his complaints about the caller's prank.

Trump has denied the affairs happened, including Daniels' claim that she slept with him once in 2006 — an alleged tryst that she spoke about in court in detail. REUTERS Do these checks prove Trump paid Stormy Daniels?

The 12 Manhattanites on the jury could return to the 34 business records — including checks, invoices and other documents — that Trump is accused of illegally falsifying in order to conceal reimbursement to Cohen for Daniels' payment.

Jeffrey McConney, the former comptroller of the Trump Org, said he had a conversation with then-CFO Allen Weisselberg in 2017 about how Cohen should be reimbursed a certain amount of money.

Start your day with everything you need to know

Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more.

Thanks for recording!

Jurors saw a bank statement showing Cohen sent $130,000 to Daniels' lawyer, Keith Davidson, with Weisselberg adding $50,000 for technical services, doubled to account for taxes, and a $60,000 bonus – for a total of $420,000 to be paid to Cohen in $35,000. increments.

Deborah Tarasoff, Trump Org's longtime accounts payable supervisor, testified about dropping the checks, 11 in total, nine of which were supposed to be sent to Trump at the White House via FedEx in 2017 for him to sign, other witnesses said.

Trump's team, however, argued from the start that the checks were properly characterized as “legal fees” because Cohen was working as Trump's attorney at the time.

Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate deal in Russia. AP Did Trump “intend” to hide damaging scandal from voters?

For the 34 counts of falsifying business records to constitute felonies, as the prosecutor claims, Trump would have to have falsified the records with the intent to cover up another crime. Prosecutors accuse the secret payment to Daniels of being part of an illegal attempt to influence the 2016 election by hiding a damaging sex scandal from voters.

The payment and a broader scheme with the National Enquirer to promote pro-Trump stories while burying embarrassing ones violated a New York law prohibiting conspiracy to promote or prevent the election of any person to public office by illegal means, prosecutors say.

Jurors, however, do not need to believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump violated election law. All they have to do is believe that Trump falsified the records in order to cover up a crime. His state of mind at the time is key, and that's why the verdict could hinge on whether or not jurors believe Cohen's account that Trump approved the payment and cover-up.

Blanche scored a small victory last week when he asked Cohen to confirm that Trump was partly worried about the impact on his family if a story about his alleged affair with McDougal came to light.

The prosecution's case remains to prove that the secret payments constituted election fraud because they were intended to cover up a story that would hurt him in the election. However, Trump has long maintained that he paid the money to protect his marriage and family.

Hope Hicks' press secretary, then Trump's White House spokesperson, also told jurors how Trump tried to ensure that a Nov. 4, 2016, Wall Street Journal article detailing the affair's allegations McDougal would not be seen by Melania.

He was preoccupied with history. He worried about how it would be perceived by his wife, Hicks said.

Hicks, 35, became visibly troubled at the end of her questioning by prosecutors about Daniels' payment, testifying that she thought Trump felt it was better to handle the situation in 2018 when it emerged, than 'before the 2020 elections.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker – who engaged in “catch and kill” schemes to buy the McDougal story and an earlier story involving a former Trump Tower doorman and then not publish the claims – testified “yes” when asked if the purpose of the deal with McDougal was to “suppress her story in order to prevent it from influencing the election.”

Pecker refused to make the Daniels deal, leading Cohen to make the payment, prosecutors said.

Getty Images What about Cohen's secret recording of a conversation with Trump?

Another piece of evidence that jurors will likely consider is a secret recording of Trump made by Cohen on September 6, 2016, discussing plans to kill McDougal's story with the help of the National Enquirer.

So what are we going to pay for this? One hour fifty? Trump could have been heard saying on the nearly three-minute recording played in court.

Cohen said the recording was intended to give Pecker assurance that Trump would reimburse Pecker for the $150,000 he paid McDougal for exclusive rights to his story that he never planned to publish.

“It was so I could show it to David Pecker and he would hear the conversation, so he would know that Mr. Trump is going to pay him back,” Cohen said on the stand.

Cohen said the call, recorded on his iPhone's Voice Memos app, was the only time he surreptitiously recorded his ex-boss — which is not illegal in New York.

Pecker's company ultimately decided not to accept payment for the McDougal case, and Trump is not accused of falsifying his books in the McDougal case.

Prosecutors presented McDougal's payment as an attempt to establish a pattern of behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/05/19/us-news/trumps-hush-money-trial-key-points-jurors-will-weigh-ahead-of-verdict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos