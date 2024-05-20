Politics
Xi Jinping must do more to resolve China's real estate crisis
Friday's announcements, however, could be a taste of something big to come. The Communist Party's central committee will hold a plenum, or assembly, in July that will outline China's economic strategy for the next five years. It is conceivable that there is more to come on the real estate front.
On Friday, China sold the first tranche of a special 30-year trillion-yuan bond issue.
It is unusual for China to issue such long-term bonds, and it has not yet revealed how these funds will be deployed, but on Friday China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, announced that apart from 300 billion yuan in financing for housing With these purchases, 500 billion yuan would be available to support urban redevelopment.
Suddenly, three years after the implosion of its real estate sector, a sector that previously accounted for more than 25 percent of its GDP and which holds about 70 percent of Chinese household assets, the government is doing something significant and investing/lending significant funds to achieve this. attempt to respond to the massive overcapacity of its real estate portfolio.
The need for a more substantial response was underlined by economic data also released on Friday.
Property sales by square footage in the four months ending at the end of April were down more than 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. Real estate investment decreased by 9.8 percent. New construction starts are down nearly 25 percent.
If it is to reduce the risk of a broader economic crisis and the 30-year growth trap that Japan fell into in the 1990s, China must restore the confidence and willingness to spend of its enormous domestic consumer base. .
Falling sales, falling prices, collapsing developers and dwindling investment have been the industry's experience for the better part of the last three years, despite countless small measures designed to stimulate demand, mainly reduced interest rates, smaller deposits, looser restrictions on mortgage lending, and some incentives from local governments. for real estate purchases.
It was not clear from state media reporting Friday's announcements that there will be any restrictions on properties, any distinction between properties owned by public or private developers that state companies designated as buyers will be able to acquire.
This could provide, if not a lifeline, at least some welcome liquidity to private sector developers, primarily (but not entirely), who rely on a pre-sale model to generate the cash needed for their developments. This model collapsed as property prices fell, sales dried up and the stock of unsold properties increased.
At first glance, Friday's measures look like a bailout for private sector businesses.
While this is an option of last resort for a government to effectively act as a buyer of last resort, it is not unprecedented.
In the United States, something similar happened on a much larger scale after the 2008 financial crisis, when the Bush administration passed the Troubled Assets Relief Program in response to the subprime mortgage crisis to allow the government to buy mortgages and other toxic assets from American banks.
The United States spent hundreds of billions propping up its banks and housing market and ended the program after making a modest profit when the program was finally terminated.
This had become increasingly evident as China's real estate sector continued to deteriorate and the degradation of China's largest household wealth reserves continued and government demand had to intervene in a more forceful and costly manner.
China needs to boost domestic consumption if it is to meet its GDP growth target for this year, and probably beyond, of around 5 percent. It will not be allowed to export to get out of its difficulties.
Its attempt to compensate for weak domestic demand with increased investment in manufacturing exports has led to excess industrial capacity and falling export prices, and is facing a growing backlash in its markets exports, where it is accused of dumping its production surplus.
Joe Biden's new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other green technologies and similar restrictions on Chinese imports looming in Europe and elsewhere are just a taste of what will happen if Donald Trump regains control. presidency and imposes 60% customs duties on all Chinese imports.
Loading
This must start by stabilizing the real estate market. Friday's announcements could be that start, but more will need to come.
