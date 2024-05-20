New Taiwan President Lai Ching-te faces big challenges





Taiwan President Lai Ching-te was sworn in Monday, facing tough choices on how to secure the future of island democracies in a turbulent time with wars abroad, divisions at home over US security priorities and divisions in Taiwan over how to preserve the fragile peace with China. Mr. Lai began his four-year term as Taiwan's president in a morning ceremony, before delivering an inaugural speech outlining his priorities to an audience outside the Presidential Office Building in Taiwan's capital Taipei. He said he would continue to strengthen ties with Washington and other Western partners while resisting threats from Beijing and strengthening Taiwan's defenses. But he could also extend an olive branch to Beijing, welcoming the resumption of negotiations if Chinese leader Xi Jinping sets aside his key precondition: that Taiwan agrees to be part of China. We will see the emphasis on continuity on national security, cross-Strait issues and foreign policy, said Lii Wen, new spokesperson for the new leader, whose Democratic Progressive Party promotes a separate status of Taiwan in relation to China.

But Mr. Lai, 64, faces obstacles in trying to maintain the course set by his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen. Unlike Ms Tsai, Mr Lai is less experienced in foreign policy negotiations and has a history of combative remarks that can come back to haunt him. He also faces two emboldened opposition parties that earlier this year won a majority of seats in the legislature, a challenge Ms. Tsai has not faced during her eight years as president. .

When Ms. Tsai took office in 2016, Mr. Xi’s hardline approach was beginning to galvanize Western opposition. But today, Western countries also face wars in Ukraine and the Middle East; Mr. Xi seeks to weaken alliances forged against China; and the impending elections in the United States add uncertainty about the direction of their foreign policy. It's a much more tense international environment for Lai in 2024 than for Tsai in 2016, said Kharis Templeman, a fellow at the Hoover Institution, a think tank at Stanford University, who studies Taiwanese politics. The war in Ukraine, China's turn toward even greater domestic repression, deteriorating U.S.-China relations, and the past eight years of cross-Strait hostility have put Lai in a position more difficult. Beijing has already made clear that it hates Mr. Lai more than Ms. Tsai. In the coming weeks and months, he could intensify military and commercial pressure on Taiwan in an attempt to weaken his presidency. Mr. Xi's team of officials has also aggressively courted the opposition Taiwan Nationalist Party, which favors closer ties with China and won the most seats in Taiwan's legislature in this election. year.

Although Mr. Lai is not the reckless firebrand that Chinese officials make him out to be, they will not let go of his 2017 remark that he was a pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence, said Brent Christensen, former director of the American Institute in Taiwan who met Mr. Lai when he was an up-and-coming politician. (Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and the institute is the de facto embassy.) Beijing has a long memory and a very deep distrust of him, Mr. Christensen, now an assistant professor at Brigham Young University, said of Mr. Lai. They will continue to test it over the coming years.

Officials around Mr. Lai said continued U.S. support for Ukraine did not threaten Taiwan's security with Washington. On the contrary, they say. Such a demonstration of unwavering and unquestionable determination to safeguard democracy takes nothing away from the defense of countries such as Taiwan, Joseph Wu, Taiwan's outgoing foreign minister, wrote in a statement. recent article in Foreign Affairs. In fact, it is a key deterrent against adventurism on the part of Beijing. Despite this, there is debate in Taiwan over the extent to which the United States can help strengthen the island's military in the coming years while continuing to deal with the wars in Ukraine and between Israel and Gaza. , none of which are expected to end anytime soon.

Taiwan's backlog of undelivered arms and military equipment orders from the United States stood at nearly $20 billion as of the end of April. according to estimates by Eric Gomez and Benjamin Giltner of the Cato Institute, a Washington think tank. The additional funds recently approved by Congress for Taiwan would help, but would not be a silver bullet, Mr. Gomez said in an email.

Mr. Lais's opponents in Taiwan say he risks leading the island into a security impasse, unable to talk with Beijing and yet ill-prepared for any confrontation. Fu Kun-chi, a Nationalist Party member of Taiwan's legislature who recently visited China, cited Ukraine as a warning. Since ancient times, people in a small country or region have not pitted against the larger neighboring country to fight, Mr. Fu said in an interview. Would it really be in America's interest to wage war across the Taiwan Strait? I really don't think so, and the United States is facing three battlefields at the same time, is it possible? The domestic political divisions that could weigh on Mr. Lai's administration were loudly exposed in Taiwan's legislature last week. Legislators from rival parties pushed, shouted and fought on proposed new rules regarding oversight of government officials. An immediate confrontation with Beijing after Mr. Lai takes office is unlikely, government officials and many Taiwan experts have said. Mr. Xi's desire to stabilize relations with Washington and focus on repairing China's economy has reduced his willingness to risk a crisis over Taiwan.

For now, Mr. Xi is more likely to impose military, economic and political pressure on Taiwan. In recent months, China has sent coast guard ships near Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island close to the Chinese mainland, in an effort to intimidate while avoiding conflict that could draw in Washington.

Mr. Lai could perhaps begin to contain tensions with Beijing by offering reassuring phrases in his inaugural speech, several experts said. This could include emphasizing its commitment to the constitution, under which Taiwan is called the Republic of China. Others close to Mr. Lai were skeptical that a major improvement in relations was possible. Mr. Xi wants to advance unification, he wants progress in this area, said I-Chung Lai, president of the Prospect Foundation, a government-funded think tank in Taipei (he is not related with the president-elect). But Taiwan simply cannot make more concessions on this point, and this is the dilemma Lai Ching-te faces in its relations with China.

