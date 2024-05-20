Turkish operation in Syria could take place 'suddenly'





ISTANBUL (AP) Turkey's president told reporters that Ankara remains determined to root out a Syrian Kurdish militia from northern Syria. Like I always say, well, come across it suddenly one night. And we must do it, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his plane after his Saturday visit to Azerbaijan. Without giving a specific timetable, Erdogan said Turkey would launch a cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, which it considers a terrorist group linked to an illegal Kurdish group waging an insurgency against Turkey. since 1984. This conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the PKK, has left tens of thousands dead. However, the YPG constitutes the backbone of the US-led forces in the fight against the Islamic State group. US support for the group has infuriated Ankara and remains a major problem in their relations. Turkey considers the PKK and the YPG to be one and the same. All coalition forces, starting with the United States, have provided these terrorist groups with a significant amount of weapons, vehicles, tools and ammunition, and continue to do so. The United States provided them with thousands of trucks, Erdogan said. He warned that Turkey would not need anyone's permission to fight terrorism. If the United States does not fulfill its duty to fight terrorism, what will we do? We will take care of ourselves, he said. Ankara has launched four cross-border operations in Syria since 2016. In 2019, an incursion into northeast Syria against the YPG drew widespread international condemnation, prompting Finland, Sweden and others to restrict sales of arms to Turkey. Today, Turkey is blocking the two Nordic countries' historic attempt to join NATO over the arms ban and their alleged support for Kurdish groups. Turkey has stepped up its military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, where it is based. The PKK is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. “Just as we are carrying out operations in northern Iraq against the PKK and its descendants, the same situation applies even more to Syria and is much more important,” Erdogan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/news/erdogan-turkeys-syria-operation-could-121710444.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos